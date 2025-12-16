Top smartphones under Rs 10000 with strong performance and long battery life If you are looking for a powerful smartphone under Rs 10,000, these three models — POCO M7 5G, Samsung Galaxy M06 5G, and Moto G06 Power — stood out with strong performance, big batteries, and reliable cameras, making them ideal for daily use or as a secondary phone.

This year was all about competition in the mobile industry and its manufacturers in India. Although high-end mobile phones caught many eyeballs, it was budget mobile phones that brought on the biggest excitement in the market. Vendors like POCO, Samsung, and Motorola started launching mobile phones that cost less than Rs 10,000 and are equipped with features that only high-end mobile phones could boast of.

Here are three smartphones which were launched this year, which came with best-in-class features at a very low price tag.

POCO M7 5G at Rs 8999

POCO M7 5G is one of the most desired budget smartphones launched in 2025. It comes with a huge 6.88-inch HD+ LCD that supports 120Hz refresh rates. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and will be ideal for tasks such as social media browsing and online gaming.

For photography, it features a 50MP main camera with a dual camera system and a powerful 8MP front-facing camera for taking self and group pictures during video calls.

The presence of a 5,160mAh battery guarantees daily use, making it a great purchase for those who are seeking an affordable 5G smartphone that is both stylish and functional.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G at Rs 9999

The Samsung Galaxy M06 5G is a device that emphasises being dependable and offering a seamless user interface. The device features a 6.7-inch LCD screen along with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with a complement of 4GB RAM. For photography, there is a 50MP + 2MP dual camera setup at the rear and an 8MP front shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery, and is an ideal choice for those consumers focusing on the software stability Samsung offers.

Moto G06 Power at Rs 7999

Moto G06 Power comes with massive 7,000mAh battery- which could further be called as a powerhouse of performance. The device features a 6.88-inch display and is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, 4GB of RAM and a 50MP dual camera. The smartphone also has an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera.

A near-stock experience of Android is a plus in this product, making it a contender in the budget segment where users may value battery life.

Which one should you buy?

If you are looking for a 5G smartphone with a high refresh rate, then the POCO M7 5G is a good choice to get. If you are brand centric, then go for the Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and if you are looking for a smartphone with gigantic battery and smooth processor then certainly Moto G06 Power outshines every other.

Each of the three smartphones above indicates that a powerful and feature-packed handset does not have to cost a lot in the year 2025.