OnePlus 15R to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect

OnePlus 15R is all set to launch in India tomorrow (December 17). Ahead of its launch, significant details about the OnePlus 15R have surfaced. It will feature the largest selfie camera ever seen in the series. The company has officially confirmed this information.

The OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition are set to launch next week, on December 17, in India and other global markets. This phone is expected to be a rebranded model of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which has already launched in China. Additionally, the company will also debut the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet alongside the phones.

OnePlus 15R selfie camera

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming phone will boast its best front-facing camera to date—a 32MP sensor. This camera will include an autofocus feature and will be capable of recording 4K quality videos at 30fps. All previous models in this series came with a 16MP selfie camera, making this a significant upgrade.

OnePlus 15R performance and features

The company has also confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a substantial 7400mAh battery and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. Notably, this will be the first phone launched in India to feature this advanced processor. Complementing the powerful battery is 100W fast charging support.

The device is rumored to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display that supports a 165Hz refresh rate and may offer a peak brightness of up to 1800 nits. It will also include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 15R is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For the rear camera system, it will have a 50MP main and an 8MP secondary camera. It will run on OxygenOS based on Android 16. Furthermore, the phone may come with multiple durability ratings, including IP66, IP68, and IP69K.

