Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, features

Both the Realme Narzo 90x and Narzo 90 will go on sale in India on December 24. They will be available via Amazon and the Realme India online store, with special bank offers: Rs 2,000 for the Narzo 90x and Rs 1,000 coupon for the Narzo 90.

Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Realme has launched a new mid-budget smartphone series in India, the Realme Narzo 90 Series, featuring two models: the Narzo 90 and the Narzo 90x. These smartphones boast impressive features for their segment, including a 7,000mAh battery, 60W fast charging, and a 50MP main rear camera.

Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x India price and availability

Both smartphones will go on sale in India on December 24 via Amazon and the Realme India online store. Realme Narzo 90x is available with Rs 2,000 bank offer and Narzo 90 will get Rs 1,000 coupon.

Model RAM + Storage Price in India Colour Options
Narzo 90 5G 6GB+128GB Rs 16,999
Victory Gold, Carbon Black
Narzo 90 5G 8GB+128GB Rs 18,499
Victory Gold, Carbon Black
Narzo 90x 5G 6GB+128GB Rs 13,999
Nitro Blue, Flash Blue
Narzo 90x 5G 8GB+128GB Rs 15,499
Nitro Blue, Flash Blue

Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x specifications

Feature Realme Narzo 90 5G
Realme Narzo 90x 5G
Display Type 6.57-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ 6.80-inch LCD
Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels
720x1,570 pixels
Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz 144Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Up to 240Hz Upto 180Hz
Peak Brightness Up to 1,400 nits Up to 1,200 nits
Color Gamut 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB 83% DCI-P3
Processor (SoC) MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max (6nm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
GPU Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
RAM/Storage Up to 8GB LPDDR4x / Up to 128GB UFS 2.2
Up to 8GB LPDDR4x / Up to 128GB UFS 2.2

Meawhile, Realme has also recently launched the Realme P4x 5G in India. This new addition to the company's budget-segment P-series features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 500 on all variants and Rs 2,000 bank offer. It is available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

