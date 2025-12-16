Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, features

Realme has launched a new mid-budget smartphone series in India, the Realme Narzo 90 Series, featuring two models: the Narzo 90 and the Narzo 90x. These smartphones boast impressive features for their segment, including a 7,000mAh battery, 60W fast charging, and a 50MP main rear camera.
Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x India price and availability
Both smartphones will go on sale in India on December 24 via Amazon and the Realme India online store. Realme Narzo 90x is available with Rs 2,000 bank offer and Narzo 90 will get Rs 1,000 coupon.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price in India
|Colour Options
|Narzo 90 5G
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 16,999
|
Victory Gold, Carbon Black
|Narzo 90 5G
|8GB+128GB
|Rs 18,499
|
Victory Gold, Carbon Black
|Narzo 90x 5G
|6GB+128GB
|Rs 13,999
|
Nitro Blue, Flash Blue
|Narzo 90x 5G
|8GB+128GB
|Rs 15,499
|
Nitro Blue, Flash Blue
Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x specifications
|Feature
|Realme Narzo 90 5G
|
Realme Narzo 90x 5G
|Display Type
|6.57-inch AMOLED Full-HD+
|6.80-inch LCD
|Resolution
|1,080x2,372 pixels
|
720x1,570 pixels
|Refresh Rate
|Up to 120Hz
|144Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Up to 240Hz
|Upto 180Hz
|Peak Brightness
|Up to 1,400 nits
|Up to 1,200 nits
|Color Gamut
|100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB
|83% DCI-P3
|Processor (SoC)
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max (6nm)
|
MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali G57 MC2
|RAM/Storage
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4x / Up to 128GB UFS 2.2
|
Up to 8GB LPDDR4x / Up to 128GB UFS 2.2
Meawhile, Realme has also recently launched the Realme P4x 5G in India. This new addition to the company's budget-segment P-series features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 500 on all variants and Rs 2,000 bank offer. It is available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.
ALSO READ: Receiving silent calls? What they are and why you should block them?