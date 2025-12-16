Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x launched in India with 7,000mAh battery: Price, specs, features Both the Realme Narzo 90x and Narzo 90 will go on sale in India on December 24. They will be available via Amazon and the Realme India online store, with special bank offers: Rs 2,000 for the Narzo 90x and Rs 1,000 coupon for the Narzo 90.

New Delhi:

Realme has launched a new mid-budget smartphone series in India, the Realme Narzo 90 Series, featuring two models: the Narzo 90 and the Narzo 90x. These smartphones boast impressive features for their segment, including a 7,000mAh battery, 60W fast charging, and a 50MP main rear camera.

Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x India price and availability

Both smartphones will go on sale in India on December 24 via Amazon and the Realme India online store. Realme Narzo 90x is available with Rs 2,000 bank offer and Narzo 90 will get Rs 1,000 coupon.

Model RAM + Storage Price in India Colour Options Narzo 90 5G 6GB+128GB Rs 16,999 Victory Gold, Carbon Black Narzo 90 5G 8GB+128GB Rs 18,499 Victory Gold, Carbon Black Narzo 90x 5G 6GB+128GB Rs 13,999 Nitro Blue, Flash Blue Narzo 90x 5G 8GB+128GB Rs 15,499 Nitro Blue, Flash Blue

Realme Narzo 90, Narzo 90x specifications

Feature Realme Narzo 90 5G Realme Narzo 90x 5G Display Type 6.57-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ 6.80-inch LCD Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels 720x1,570 pixels Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz 144Hz Touch Sampling Rate Up to 240Hz Upto 180Hz Peak Brightness Up to 1,400 nits Up to 1,200 nits Color Gamut 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB 83% DCI-P3 Processor (SoC) MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max (6nm) MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) GPU Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2 RAM/Storage Up to 8GB LPDDR4x / Up to 128GB UFS 2.2 Up to 8GB LPDDR4x / Up to 128GB UFS 2.2

Meawhile, Realme has also recently launched the Realme P4x 5G in India. This new addition to the company's budget-segment P-series features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone is available in Matte Silver, Elegant Pink, and Lake Green colour options. Realme is offering a coupon discount of Rs 500 on all variants and Rs 2,000 bank offer. It is available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores.

