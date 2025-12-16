Receiving silent calls? What they are and why you should block them? The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently advised the public to be aware of silent calls and report them on the Sanchar Saathi portal. Here’s why these calls are harmful.

Cyber fraud is becoming more common in India, with scammers developing new tricks to deceive people and steal their money. In many of these scams, fraudsters reach out to unsuspecting victims through phone calls, WhatsApp, and other messaging apps. Once they make contact, the scammers either attempt to break into the person's device using harmful software or convince them to send money to the scammer's account.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recently warned users about Silent Calls, which can help users avoid becoming victims of scam calls.

What are Silent Calls?

As per the DoT, Silent Calls are those where users receive a call on their devices but get no response from the other end.

The DoT warns that these calls are not ordinary occurrences; rather, they are a method scammers deploy to check whether your number is active. Once they confirm the number is active, the fraudsters may use it for further, more sophisticated phishing or hacking attempts.

The DoT advises users to block these numbers immediately and report them on the Sanchar Saathi portal.

How to Silent Calls using the Sanchar Saathi portal

Users can report Silent Calls on the Chakshu portal, which is part of the Sanchar Saathi initiative. The portal helps people report fake messages or calls. You can report Silent Calls on this portal by following these steps:

Go to sancharsaathi.gov.in.

Look for the option labeled "Chakshu" under the section Citizen Centric Services and click on it.

Fill all the details in the form provided on the portal. This includes information like what type of scam it was and when you received the suspicious message or call.

Next, you'll need to enter your personal details. You will also receive a One-Time Password (OTP) for verification, which you should enter as well.

Once you’ve completed all these steps, your complaint about the silent call will be officially recorded.

