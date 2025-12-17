Instagram for TV launched on Fire TV with Reels, multi-account support Instagram has officially arrived on the TV screen. Amazon and Meta have jointly launched a new Instagram for TV app for select Fire TV devices, allowing users to watch, like, and share Reels on larger displays.

New Delhi:

Amazon and Meta are heading forward with a new collaboration by announcing the availability of the Instagram for TV app. The app aims at bringing Instagram's popular short-form video content, especially Reels, to larger screens via select Amazon Fire TV devices. Starting from today, the app can be downloaded directly from the Amazon Appstore.

With the introduction of Instagram Reels on TVs, Amazon and Meta continue to blur the line between home entertainment and social networking. This could transform how users experience short-form content from strictly personal screens to shared views.

Reels are arranged into interest-based channels

One of the high points of Instagram for TV is how Reels are being displayed on the bigger display. This application organises short videos into interest-based channels, enabling users to quickly discover content that aligns with their preferences.

The app uses Instagram's pre-existing recommendation algorithm to make sure that the users see familiar creators as well as new suggestions, just like they would get on mobile.

Households - Multiple account support

Instagram for TV supports up to 5 accounts on a single Fire TV device. This makes it ideal for the shared household system- suitable for Indian families. Each user can log in to their own Instagram account and receive personalised recommendations.

Users can do the following on Instagram Reels on TV:

Search creators and profiles

Browse trending topics

View friends' profiles

Watch Reels and read comments right on your TV

Instagram experience on a larger screen by nature

The app keeps core Instagram interactions intact, such as being able to like Reels and seeing reactions and comments. While creation remains mobile-first, the TV app is meant for content discovery and consumption, thus casual viewing only.

Amazon Fire TV devices supported

Currently, the Instagram for TV app is only available in the United States on selected Fire TV models, including:

Fire TV HD

Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Fire TV Stick 4K Max- model numbers PARB5011LY and PARB5012LY.

Fire TV 2-Series

Fire TV 4-Series

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

When to expect this feature in India?

No word as of now has been rolled out for the India launch for the feature. But it could expand to more regions within the next few months (timeline unspecified).

The new feature announcement comes just a month after Amazon launched the Fire TV Stick 4K Select in India at Rs 5,499.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Features