Pakistan: FIR filed against Imran Khan's sisters, 400 others for staging protest outside Adiala Jail An FIR under the Anti-Terrorism Act has been registered against Aleema Khan and around 400 others over a protest outside Adiala Jail. Police claim the sit-in turned violent, leading to arrests and charges of conspiracy, obstruction and attacks on law enforcement personnel.

Rawalpindi:

A criminal case has been registered against Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, along with around 400 others for staging a sit-in outside Adiala Jail in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. According to media reports, the FIR was lodged at Saddar police station under various provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act. As per the police, the case names 35 people as nominated accused, while nearly 400 others have been listed as unidentified.

Those named in the FIR include Aleema Khan, Qasim Khan, Noreen Niazi, Aliya Hamza and Salman Akram Raja. Other nominated accused include Naeem Haider Panjotha, Tayyaba Raja, Tabish Farooq, Raja Asad Abbas, Nadia Khattak, Haroon, Zafar Gondal, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and Shafqat Abbas. Investigators have also added Section 120 to the case, which relates to criminal conspiracy to wage an attack against the state.

Arrests made, accused produced before ATC

As per the FIR, 14 accused were arrested from the protest site late last night and later produced before an anti-terrorism court. The accused have been charged with violating Section 144 and attacking police personnel deployed at the scene.

Allegations of violence and disruption

The FIR alleges that the protesters raised slogans against the government and state institutions, blocked roads and incited party workers, causing inconvenience to local residents. "The suspects raised slogans against the government, the state and blocked the road. They also invoked the other PTI workers and interfered in the official duties of the police personnel. The suspects also pelted stones and threw glass bottles at the police," the FIR stated. Police officials reportedly said the protesters continued their actions despite repeated warnings and allegedly obstructed official duties.

Will Imran Khan be shifted from Adiala Jail?

Last week, a Pakistani officials said that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be shifted out of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail due to "constant protest demonstrations" outside the prison by his supporters. A senior Punjab government official told news agency PTI that the provincial administration, in consultation with federal authorities, is expected to make a decision shortly. "The Punjab government is seriously considering shifting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to some other prison due to constant protest demonstrations outside the Adiala Jail," the official said, adding that District Jail Attock is among the options.

ALSO READ: 'We demand proof': Imran Khan's son seeks clarity on former PM's condition amid assassination rumours