'We demand proof': Imran Khan's son seeks clarity on former PM's condition amid assassination rumours

Islamabad:

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s son has urged the authorities to present proof that his father was alive amid rumours of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder’s assassination in Rawalpindi’s Adiala (Adyala) jail.

Khan's son Kasim Khan sought to know the whereabouts of his father in a social media post on Friday evening.

"We demand proof of Imran Khan's life," he posted.

Notably, PTI supporters and Imran Khan’s family members have been holding ardent protests outside Rawalpindi Central Jail, pressurising the Shehbaz Sharif government to allow them to meet the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan has been lodged in Adiala (Adyala) jail for over two years after facing changes in multiple cases.

"My father has been under arrest for 845 days. For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings and no proof of life.Me and my brother have had no contact with our father," Kasim said in an X post earlier.

Kasim’s warning to Pakistani Government

Kasim said the Pakistani government would be held accountable for any threat to the former PM’s safety.

“This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition and prevent our family from knowing whether he is safe. Let it be clear: the Pakistani government and its handlers will be held fully accountable legally, morally and internationally for my father’s safety and for every consequence of this inhumane isolation,” he said.

Imran Khan’s son seeks help from international community

Kasim also sought intervention of the international community and human rights groups over the issue.

“I call on the international community, global human rights organisations and every democratic voice to intervene urgently. Demand proof of life, enforce court ordered access, end this inhumane isolation and call for the release of Pakistan’s most popular political leader who is being held solely for political reasons,” he added.

