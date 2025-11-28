Imran Khan death rumours rage on in Pakistan, sister moves court against Adiala Jail | Top Updates Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan has filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and others after she was not allowed to meet the jailed former prime minister.

Rawalpindi:

The mystery around Imran Khan's health refused to fade away in Pakistan while rumours about the former prime minister's death continue to push the country on edge. The latest flare up came on Friday after Imran Khan's sister moved the Islamabad High Court against authorities of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he is incarcerated.

Aleema Khan filed a contempt of court petition against the Adiala Jail superintendent and others after she was not allowed to meet the jailed former prime minister.

Aleema submitted the petition in the presence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders.

The petition cited the court’s March 24 order which had restored the twice a week meeting schedule for the seventy three year old, who has been held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023.

It said Aleema sought contempt proceedings for what she described as the wilful non implementation of the court’s directives, particularly the authorities failure to allow her meetings with Khan.

It added that despite clear instructions to permit visits on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the respondents did not comply. The petition said Aleema remains seriously concerned about her brother’s well being, his legal rights and his humane treatment during his incarceration.

Both Aleema and Afridi had taken part in a sixteen hour sit in that began on Thursday and ended early Friday after they were again denied permission to meet Khan.

Heavy security deployment outside Adiala Jail

With the situation already volatile, around 700 security personnel have been deployed outside the prison where Imran Khan is reportedly lodged. The situation remains volatile as PTI supporters continue to gather outside the prison demanding to meet their leader.

The Adiala Jail authority has denied the rumours surrounding Imran Khan, stressing that he is in "good health" and getting normal treatment during his incarceration. However, nobody has seen or met Imran Khan for weeks now.

Local media showed PTI lawmakers raising slogans in the Senate against the continued incarceration of Khan.

Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry told the parliament on Thursday that Khan was doing well and enjoying facilities like personal chef which are not available to any other prisoners.

