Imran Khan's son Kasim alleges 'death cell' isolation, demands proof of life amid global appeal Kasim Khan warned Pakistani authorities that the government and its backers will face complete legal, moral, and international accountability for his father's safety and any fallout from this cruel isolation.

Lahore:

Imran Khan's son, Kasim Khan, posted on X urging international human rights groups and democratic nations to demand "proof of life" for his father, jailed since August 2023 on corruption charges he calls politically motivated. He alleged six weeks of total solitary confinement in a "death cell" at Adiala Jail, with no family contact, legal access, phone calls, or meetings despite court orders allowing weekly visits. Kasim warned Pakistani authorities of full legal, moral, and international accountability for any harm from this "inhumane isolation".​​

Family denials and death rumors

Khan's sister Aleema Khan echoed the crisis, stating no verified access exists and labeling the isolation "illegal," though she believes authorities fear public backlash from Khan's 90% popularity. PTI leaders report over three weeks without meetings since November 4, sparking death rumors dismissed by jail officials who confirm Khan's good health and no transfer plans. Protests by sisters Aleema, Noreen, and Uzma outside Adiala Jail faced police aggression, including physical assaults.​​

Broader PTI concerns and context

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari highlighted health fears amid denied visits, while party claims include withheld books, newspapers, medical care, and defiance of court rulings for six-person meetings- even blocking Khan's wife Bushra Bibi. Since his 2023 arrest triggering nationwide protests and PTI crackdowns, Khan serves a 14-year sentence; jail rules permit privileges, but PTI alleges terrorist-cell conditions and psychological torture.​​

Imran Khan's sister warns supporters of deadly crackdown risks

Personal witness to brutality

Noreen Niazi, sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, cautioned supporters preparing to protest outside the Islamabad High Court about the dangers of a violent government crackdown similar to past incidents. She recalled the May 9, 2023 protests where “countless people were shot” and their bodies hidden, with security forces allegedly using snipers, even shooting children in the head during the unrest. Despite these risks, she noted that PTI supporters continue to rally in solidarity with Imran Khan.​

Niazi described her firsthand experience of government violence during the 2023 May 9 protests, emphasizing the targeting of civilians by security forces. She expressed that the authorities unleashed lethal force indiscriminately, creating an atmosphere of fear and oppression.

Imran Khan's resolve and supporter caution

Despite the harsh tactics, Imran Khan’s supporters remain determined to show their support. However, according to Niazi, the former premier has advised against public protests due to the lethal responses witnessed previously, cautioning that the government would again resort to shooting protesters to suppress dissent.​

Allegations of torture and pressure

Niazi claimed that Imran Khan is being subjected to severe torture aimed at forcing him to abandon his political mission, likening pressure on him to that which previous politicians Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari faced. She stressed that unlike ordinary politicians, Khan seeks to transform Pakistan, which explains the harsh treatment and attempts to break his spirit.​