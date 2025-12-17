OnePlus 15R launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7400mAh battery: Price and availability

OnePlus 15R has finally got official in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 7400mAh battery, and a seamless display of 165Hz and Amber OLED technology. The handset comes with near-flagship offerings, and it will hit the Indian shores by next week through online and offline channels. OnePlus 15R has finally got official in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 7400mAh battery, and a seamless display of 165Hz and Amber OLED technology. The handset comes with near-flagship offerings, and it will hit the Indian shores by next week through online and offline channels.
Oneplus 15R: Price and availability
The price of the OnePlus 15R in India begins at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant of the device, while the higher-end variant of 12GB + 512GB costs Rs. 52,999.
Bank Offers: Cardholders of Axis Bank and HDFC Bank are eligible for an immediate discount, thus making the starting price as low as Rs. 44,999
- Sale Date: The device will go live on December 22, at noon (12 pm IST)
- Availability: The handset will be sold on Amazon, OnePlus India website, and other offline retail stores
The phone will be made available in three colour options: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze and Electric Violet.
Oneplus 15R: Specifications
Display and designs
The OnePlus 15R comes equipped with a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, featuring a refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it perfect for gaming. The display is capable of covering 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, resulting in a high pixel density of 450 ppi, guarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
OnePlus has introduced some new features, such as Sun Display, Eye Comfort Reminders, and Motion Cues, to provide a better viewing experience, especially when it’s outdoors.
Processor, performance and software
At its core, the OnePlus 15R has been powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, in combination with:
- 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra
- Up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 Storage
- Adreno 8-series GPU
The mobile operating system is Android 16 with the OxygenOS 16 interface. Notably, the OEM is providing this device with Android updates for up to four years and security patch updates for six years. This is indeed a future-ready device.
Camera System Setup
The OnePlus 15R comes with a dual camera setup on the rear end – a 50MP Sony IMX906 main shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter (112-degree FO), and the ability to record 4K videos at 120fps, as well as cinematic video and multi-view video recording modes. On the front, it comes with a 32MP shooter with 4K video recording capability.
Battery life and charging
One of the biggest highlights is the 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports fast wired charging at 80W. This battery ensures that its power is maintained at 80 per cent even after four years of use.
Connectivity, durability and extras
The OnePlus 15R supports:
- 5G
- Wi-Fi 7
- Bluetooth 6 NavIC
- GPS
- GLONASS Infrared Remote Control
Phone protection with IP certification
It is also rated IP66, IP68, and even IP69 and IP69K, which categorises it as one of the most rugged smartphones offered in its range.
Is the OnePlus 15R worth buying?
OnePlus 15R is a very good option for those who want performance, battery endurance, fast-charging technology, and long-term software updates. Although the camera system is not the most impressive aspect on the device, it still makes for an interesting purchase choice within the high mid-range market category.