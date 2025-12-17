OnePlus 15R launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 7400mAh battery: Price and availability The OnePlus 15R has launched in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 7,400mAh battery, and 165Hz AMOLED display. Starting at Rs. 47,999, the smartphone focuses on performance, durability, and long-term software support, making it a strong contender in the premium mid-range segment.

New Delhi:

OnePlus 15R has finally got official in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 7400mAh battery, and a seamless display of 165Hz and Amber OLED technology. The handset comes with near-flagship offerings, and it will hit the Indian shores by next week through online and offline channels. OnePlus 15R has finally got official in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a 7400mAh battery, and a seamless display of 165Hz and Amber OLED technology. The handset comes with near-flagship offerings, and it will hit the Indian shores by next week through online and offline channels.

Oneplus 15R: Price and availability

The price of the OnePlus 15R in India begins at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant of the device, while the higher-end variant of 12GB + 512GB costs Rs. 52,999.

Bank Offers: Cardholders of Axis Bank and HDFC Bank are eligible for an immediate discount, thus making the starting price as low as Rs. 44,999

Sale Date: The device will go live on December 22, at noon (12 pm IST)

Availability: The handset will be sold on Amazon, OnePlus India website, and other offline retail stores

The phone will be made available in three colour options: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze and Electric Violet.

Oneplus 15R: Specifications

Display and designs

The OnePlus 15R comes equipped with a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, featuring a refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it perfect for gaming. The display is capable of covering 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, resulting in a high pixel density of 450 ppi, guarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

OnePlus has introduced some new features, such as Sun Display, Eye Comfort Reminders, and Motion Cues, to provide a better viewing experience, especially when it’s outdoors.

Processor, performance and software

At its core, the OnePlus 15R has been powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, in combination with:

12GB LPDDR5x Ultra

Up to 512 GB UFS 4.1 Storage

Adreno 8-series GPU

The mobile operating system is Android 16 with the OxygenOS 16 interface. Notably, the OEM is providing this device with Android updates for up to four years and security patch updates for six years. This is indeed a future-ready device.

Camera System Setup

The OnePlus 15R comes with a dual camera setup on the rear end – a 50MP Sony IMX906 main shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter (112-degree FO), and the ability to record 4K videos at 120fps, as well as cinematic video and multi-view video recording modes. On the front, it comes with a 32MP shooter with 4K video recording capability.

Battery life and charging

One of the biggest highlights is the 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports fast wired charging at 80W. This battery ensures that its power is maintained at 80 per cent even after four years of use.

Connectivity, durability and extras

The OnePlus 15R supports:

5G

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 6 NavIC

GPS

GLONASS Infrared Remote Control

Phone protection with IP certification

It is also rated IP66, IP68, and even IP69 and IP69K, which categorises it as one of the most rugged smartphones offered in its range.

Is the OnePlus 15R worth buying?

OnePlus 15R is a very good option for those who want performance, battery endurance, fast-charging technology, and long-term software updates. Although the camera system is not the most impressive aspect on the device, it still makes for an interesting purchase choice within the high mid-range market category.