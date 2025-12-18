YouTube Premium users get 40 per cent discount on Google Pixel 10 series: Limited-time offer Google has rolled out a new benefit for YouTube Premium subscribers, offering 40 per cent discount on the Pixel 10 series. The limited-time deal will come with a unique promo code that can be applied at checkout, making Google’s latest flagship smartphones cheaper for eligible users.

New Delhi:

Google is offering a major new perk to YouTube Premium subscribers. Paying users are now eligible for a 40 per cent discount on the Pixel 10 series, making it one of the biggest Pixel deals of the year.

The offer has been shared via email, and it includes a unique discount code which could be applied during checkout.

Who is eligible for the Pixel 10 discount?

The deal is exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers. According to reports, several users in the US have already received the email confirming the offer.

It is available only to paid YouTube Premium users

The discount will apply to all the Pixel 10 models

Phone users need to apply the code during purchase

Pixel 10 series: Discounted prices

With the 40 per cent discount applied, the Pixel 10 handset will be significantly cheaper.

Expected discounted prices (US):

Pixel 10: Around USD 359 (around Rs 32500)

Pixel 10 Pro: Around USD 449 (around Rs 40500)

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Around USD 540 (49000)

Users can reduce the price further by adding an exchange (trade-in), which could bring the final price down even more.

Offer validity: Limited time

Google has confirmed that this Pixel 10 discount:

It is valid only till December 31

May not be extended

Can be combined with existing holiday deals in some cases

The email does not mention any complicated conditions, making this a straightforward offer.

YouTube Premium deal appears to be even better

Earlier, Google offered a USD 200 discount on the Pixel 10 Pro for Google Play Points users. Some buyers managed to get the phone at extremely low prices using a mix of offers and trade-ins.

This new YouTube Premium deal appears to be even better, especially for users already paying for the subscription.

What about the India launch?

The offer is reportedly available only for the US market, and its availability for Indian users has not been announced yet.

Google has not clarified if the Indian YouTube Premium users will receive the same benefit.

If rolled out in India, the deal could be great for the shoppers, as this will make the Pixel 10 series more affordable for the customers.

If you already subscribe to YouTube Premium and are planning to upgrade your phone, this could be one of the best Pixel discounts so far. However, buyers in India should wait for official confirmation before expecting the same offer locally.