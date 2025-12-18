BMC Elections 2026: BJP-Shiv Sena lock 150 seats, gear up for Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde rally blitz | Video BMC Elections 2026: At the heart of the talks lay seat allocation, where BJP and Shiv Sena locked in a deal to split 150 of BMC's 227 prized wards. The remaining 77 hang in the balance, but leaders pledged to seal the full agreement within 48 hours.

Mumbai:

In a pivotal move ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena held crunch-time talks on Thursday (December 18), forging a crucial agreement on seat-sharing that could reshape Mumbai's political landscape. With the BMC's 227 seats up for grabs- the richest civic body in Asia- the alliance aims to consolidate power against opposition challengers. The meeting marked a significant step toward unity, focusing not just on numbers but on a battle-ready strategy for the polls.

150 seats divided, 77 still in play

The centerpiece of discussions was the allocation of seats, where both parties reached consensus on splitting 150 of the total 227 wards. This leaves 77 seats on the table, with leaders committing to wrap up negotiations within the next two to three days to finalise the full pact. Sources close to the talks revealed optimistic vibes, signalling that the alliance is prioritising winnable strongholds to maximise their haul in the cash-rich BMC, which controls a budget exceeding many Indian states.

Final seat call by top leaders

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will jointly decide on the remaining 77 seats, with a formal announcement expected soon. Alliance-level talks have now entered the final phase, with intense deliberations continuing non-stop on the seat-sharing formula. Political circles buzz with anticipation that the complete seat-sharing blueprint will crystallize in the coming days, paving the way for a unified BJP-Shiv Sena assault on the BMC polls.

Potential seat split breakdown

According to insiders (sources), the BMC election could see-

BJP contesting 135-140 seats, leveraging its organisational strength.

Shinde faction of Shiv Sena fielding 70-80 candidates, targeting loyal strongholds.

Roadmap for campaign dominance and joint firepower

Beyond seats, the leaders delved deep into election war-room essentials: meticulous preparations, aggressive campaign strategies, on-ground management, and key voter issues like infrastructure, water supply, and urban development. A highlight was the green light for high-voltage joint rallies featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. These mega public meetings are expected to electrify supporters, blending Shiv Sena's grassroots fervour with BJP's organisational muscle to mount a formidable challenge.