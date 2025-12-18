PM Modi conferred with Order of Oman award for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties This honour was previously given to Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela, Kind Abdullah of Jordan. This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi. He received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman.

Muscat:

During his official visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties. This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

This honour was previously given to Queen Elizabeth, Queen Maxim, Emperor Akihito, Nelson Mandela, Kind Abdullah of Jordan. This is the 29th such global honour for PM Modi. He received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.

PM Modi’s visit marks 70 years of diplomatic ties

His visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said and discussed issues of mutual and bilateral interest.

PM Modi was welcomed by Sultan Haitham

PM Modi, who arrived in Oman on Wednesday on the last leg of his three-nation tour, was welcomed by Sultan Haitham at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat before the bilateral meeting. The two sides also signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking a major step in deepening their economic engagement.

The agreement is expected to enhance market access, promote investments, and strengthen cooperation across key sectors. It will support trade diversification and supply chain resilience at a time of global economic realignment.

India has signed many free trade agreements in last few years

In the last few years, India has signed many free trade agreements (FTAs), which are reaping rewards for our farmers, traders and exporters. Earlier, PM Modi said the CEPA between India and Oman will give new confidence and energy to the bilateral relations.

PM Modi is visiting Oman at the invitation of Sultan Haitham. This is his second visit to the Gulf nation. His visit is of special significance as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Also Read:

India, Oman ink free trade agreement, labour-intensive sectors receive full tariff elimination