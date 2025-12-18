Big breakthrough for BSF on India-Bangladesh border, cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore seized after intel tip-off The BSF seized 316 grams of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore during an intelligence-based operation on the India-Bangladesh border in South Bengal. The operation was launched after the BSF received credible intelligence about narcotics being hidden at the residence of a suspected individual.

Murshidabad :

In a major success against cross-border drug trafficking, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the India-Bangladesh international border has seized a consignment of cocaine worth crores of rupees. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, alert personnel of the 149th Battalion of the BSF under the South Bengal Frontier carried out a successful operation and recovered the narcotic substance. During the search operation, BSF jawans seized 316 grams of cocaine -- the estimated international market value of which is around Rs 1.5 crore. The recovery was made following precise intelligence-led action, highlighting the force's vigilance along the sensitive border.

What is the entire case?

According to official sources, the operation was launched after the BSF received credible intelligence about narcotics being hidden at the residence of a suspected individual. Based on this information, personnel from the Lovangola Border Outpost of the 149th Battalion conducted a search operation in Char Binpara village. The inputs suggested that illegal drugs were concealed inside or near a house in the area, prompting immediate action by the BSF team.

Suspicious packet found during search

The BSF team carried out a thorough search of the house and its surrounding area in the presence of two independent village witnesses. During the operation, a suspicious packet was recovered from a spot located nearly two metres away from the house. Upon opening the packet, cocaine was found inside. No arrests were made at the spot during the operation. The seized narcotics have been handed over to the concerned department for further legal proceedings as per established procedures.

BSF jawans remain on high alert

A spokesperson of the South Bengal Frontier said that BSF personnel remain fully alert and committed to preventing smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. Continuous surveillance and strategic operations have helped foil several major smuggling attempts. The spokesperson added that the BSF is ensuring security in border areas through strict monitoring and well-coordinated operations to send a strong message to drug traffickers and anti-national elements.

ALSO READ: Pakistan shifting terror camps away from border, force prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.O: BSF