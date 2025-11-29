Pakistan shifting terror camps away from border, force prepared for Operation Sindoor 2.O: BSF BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar, together with senior officials of the BSF, held a joint press briefing to showcase the force's accomplishments in 2025, including its active involvement in Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said Pakistan has shifted its six dozen terror launchpads in deeper areas of the country after India’s massive crackdown on them during the Operation Sindoor. Senior officers of BSF said India was prepared to inflict further losses on the enemy if the government decides to launch the cross-border operation again.

"After the BSF destroyed many terror launchpads along the border during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan government shifted all such facilities to the depth areas… About 12 launchpads are working from the depth areas of Sialkot and Zaffarwal, which are not exactly on the border. Similarly, 60 launchpads are working in the other depth areas away from the border,” PTI quoted BSF DIG Vikram Kunwar as saying while talking to reporters.

Kunwar, together with senior officials of the BSF, held a joint press briefing to showcase the force's accomplishments in 2025, including its active involvement in Operation Sindoor, a massive action by the Indian Armed Forces against terror groups in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 innocent people.

“They do not sit there permanently. These launchpads are generally active when terrorists have to be pushed (into India). They are not kept in more than two or three groups," DIG Kunwar said.

Terror outfits providing mixed trainings

DIG Kunwar said the terror groups– Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad– used to operate from different locations earlier but now offers training to terrorists in mixed groups.

“Earlier, they used to have areas marked, where those belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad would be active on the down side, and those from Lashkar-e-Taiba will be active on the upper side. After Operation Sindoor, they have formed a mixed group. Those who want can get training in a mixed group,” he said.

BSF has good experience of wars, says IG Anand

BSF IG, Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, said the BSF was ready to follow the orders of the government if it decides to resume Operation Sindoor as the central armed police force has a good experience of fighting wars.

“If we talk about 1965, 1971, the 1999 Kargil War, or Operation Sindoor, the BSF has a good experience of all kinds of wars, be it conventional or hybrid warfare. We are ready. If we get a chance, we are capable of causing more damage than what we did in May. Whatever policy the government decides, the BSF will play its role in it," he said.