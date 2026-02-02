'They can't face us': Baloch woman 'fidayeen' sprays bullets on Pakistan soldiers before dying | VIDEO The rebel woman soldier was identified as Hawa Baloch. According to the BLA, Hawa Baloch was participating in Operation Herof, Phase Two near the Gwadar Front.

Islamabad:

While the Pakistani military has launched its largest-ever operation against Baloch rebels in Balochistan, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has released a video in which a woman 'fidayeen' (suicide attacker) could be seen attacking Pakistan army personnel. The rebel soldier was identified as Hawa Baloch, who in the video was seen shooting at the Pakistani army personnel before she died.

The video has gone viral on social media, but India TV Digital cannot verify its veracity.

"Pakistan is not coming forward out of fear. Pakistan cannot face us. Today is the day of joy. Today, we are facing the enemy. Today, we will show the enemy that Baloch mothers and sisters were not and will not be abandoned," Hawa Baloch said in the viral video. "Come, come, today we are waiting for you. Today you will face Baloch women freedom fighters. Come, today you will know how tough it is to face Baloch women."

According to the BLA, Hawa Baloch was participating in Operation Herof, Phase Two near the Gwadar Front. In the video, she further said that her team has killed all Pakistani security personnel near the Gwadar Front. She said that the Pakistani forces can only oppress their mothers and sisters and cannot confront them directly.

"The Baloch nation needs to awaken. We must stand shoulder to shoulder with the Baloch sarmachars (fighters). The enemy's days are numbered; they don't have that much strength. The Baloch nation must understand that there can be absolutely no compromise with the enemy," she said.

Pakistan's recent operations in Balochistan

The Pakistani forces have launched a massive operation in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, against the rebels there. According to them, 177 rebels have died so far in the operation since Saturday that is focussed mainly on the southwest region of the province. Most of the rebels, they said, belonged to the BLA.

"Since Sunday night, security forces have killed 22 more terrorists," provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind, as reported by news agency PTI.

Despite the massive operation against the Baloch rebels, there is a large support for the BLA in the province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. The rebels are mainly targeting USD 60 billion CPEC projects. In 2025, the BLA had even hijacked the Jaffar Express train that was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, killing at least 31 people.

ALSO READ - BLA releases photos of two women suicide 'fidayeens' behind deadly attacks in Pakistan