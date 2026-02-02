Rohit Shetty firing case: Complainant alleges five rounds fired with intent to kill filmmaker The police complaint in the Rohit Shetty firing case reveals that an on-duty security guard witnessed an unidentified man firing five rounds towards the filmmaker’s residence, with an intention to kill him, as captured on the CCTV footage at Shetty Towers in Juhu.

New Delhi:

Four shots were fired outside director-producer Rohit Shetty's Juhu house on Sunday, February 1. He was present at his house when the gunshots were fired; however, he narrowly escaped the injury. According to the complainant's statement (security guard on duty) to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of February 1, 2026, at around 12:45 am, when he was seated near the CCTV monitoring screens in the lobby of Shetty Towers, the building where Shetty lives.

At the time, another bodyguard, Waheed Malik, was present with him in the lobby, while police bodyguard Ashish Rane was having his meal on the sixth floor of the building. Rohit Shetty was resting on the seventh floor of the same building when the incident occurred.

CCTV footage captures firing outside Shetty Towers

The complainant stated that he suddenly heard sounds resembling firecrackers, following which he immediately checked the CCTV screens. On the monitor, he saw an unidentified individual wearing a black jacket and white trousers standing near the compound wall of Shetty Towers, close to Road Number 10, and firing towards the building using what appeared to be a pistol-like firearm.

He further stated that the CCTV footage showed the unidentified person firing a total of five rounds in the direction of the building. Immediately after the firing, Waheed Malik and the security guard posted at the gate, Satyam Pathak, rushed outside and saw the same individual running swiftly towards the Pushpa Park area.

Complainant alleges shots were fired with the intent to kill Rohit Shetty

The complainant then informed police constable Ashish Rane about the incident over the phone, following which Rane arrived at the gate and alerted the local police. Soon after, officers and staff from Juhu Police Station reached the spot, were briefed about the incident, and the complainant accompanied them to the police station to formally lodge the complaint.

In his statement, the complainant expressed his firm belief that the unidentified individual fired towards the residence with the intention of killing film director Rohit Shetty. He stated that at around 12:45 am on February 1, 2026, an unknown person wearing a black jacket and white trousers fired five rounds from a pistol-like firearm from near the compound wall in front of Shetty Towers on Road Number 10, where Rohit Shetty resides, thereby attempting to murder him.

The complainant further stated that the above statement, which was typed on a computer in the Marathi language, was read out to him, and that it was true and correct as per his version.

Mumbai Police trace car; gangster Shubham Lonkar allegedly gave instructions

Mumbai Police sources said that the vehicle, a Honda Dio, on which the person who attacked Rohit Shetty’s house reached the area below his residence, belongs to a resident of Pune. That person had sold the vehicle a few days earlier to one of the arrested accused, Aditya Gayki, for Rs 30,000. The seller had taken Aditya Gayki’s signature on plain paper at the time of the sale.

Later, Aditya Gayki and another arrested accused, Samarth Pomaji, left the vehicle at a pre decided location in the Juhu area of Mumbai. According to police sources, directions regarding the purchase of the vehicle and where it was to be left in Mumbai were being given directly to them by Shubham Lonkar. Police sources said that the people involved in buying the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai were not aware of who the shooter was.

Police sources said that later it was Shubham Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the vehicle from the place where it had been left and to carry out the firing. According to police sources, a similar modus operandi has been followed in earlier crimes as well, in which several small groups are engaged for a single offence, with care taken to ensure that one group does not have information about the other groups.

Also read: Rohit Shetty house firing case: Filmmaker was home during shooting, escapes unharmed