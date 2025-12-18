Google unveils Gemini 3 Flash, a faster AI model aimed at taking on OpenAI Joining the Gemini 3 lineup, the Gemini 3 Flash model offers users and developers enhanced search capabilities and faster speeds at a significantly lower cost.

New Delhi:

Tech giant Google has expanded its Gemini 3 series with the launch of its latest AI model, Gemini 3 Flash. Joining the ranks of Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini DeepMind, this new model provides users and developers with enhanced search capabilities, prioritised speed, and significantly lower token costs. Launched just a month after its predecessors, Google claims Gemini 3 Flash is the standout performer of the trio and vastly outperforms the entire Gemini 2.5 series.

Challenging ChatGPT’s dominance

Google calls Gemini 3 Flash their best and most efficient model yet. This new version is designed to handle tasks quickly and effectively while keeping costs down. It's seen as a top choice in the "Flash" AI category and is expected to compete strongly with OpenAI's ChatGPT. With its specialised architecture, the model has the potential to establish Google as the dominant force in AI-driven search.

From deep reasoning to coding: The Gemini 3 Flash advantage

Gemini 3 Flash is significantly more powerful than the Gemini 2.5 series, operating nearly three times faster than previous iterations. Beyond its capabilities in deep reasoning, coding, and visual understanding, one of its most critical new features is the ability to identify and flag deepfake content.

Key features of Gemini 3 Flash

Seamless Integration: It serves as the default model for both the Gemini app and Google Search’s AI-enhanced mode.

Multimodal Mastery: The model offers superior understanding across images, videos, audio, and text.

Advanced Automation: It excels in complex programming and "generative workflows," where the AI autonomously executes multi-step tasks.

Enhanced Visual Reasoning: Users can upload audio and video files for analysis, tips, or quiz generation. Notably, its visual reasoning capabilities surpass even Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 3 Pro, making it the industry leader in identifying image and video patterns.

Accuracy with Efficiency: It is designed to interpret complex queries and provide precise answers even when operating with limited computational resources.

Developer-Friendly Pricing: At 75 per cent cheaper than the Pro-tier models, its low cost is a major unique selling proposition (USP) for developers.

Security and Integrity: Thanks to its high processing speed and accuracy, it can be utilized as a powerful tool for detecting deepfakes in both audio and video formats.

