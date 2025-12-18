iPhone Air 2 leak suggests new camera design and extended launch timeline Key details regarding the iPhone Air 2 have surfaced, suggesting that Apple is planning a comprehensive overhaul for its second-generation slim phone, with significant upgrades spanning from the camera system to the overall design.

New Delhi:

The upcoming iPhone Air 2, set to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series, is expected to feature several significant upgrades. This ultra-slim model from Apple may debut with a redesigned camera setup and a more powerful processor. Furthermore, reports suggest that Apple might lower the price point for the second generation; while this year's iPhone Air was priced at Rs 1,19,900 in India, the successor could be more affordable.

A complete redesign

According to industry reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a complete overhaul for the iPhone Air 2. The new device will keep its sleek and slim design while adding a dual-camera system on the back. This means it will have two cameras: one with a high resolution of 48 megapixels for capturing detailed photos and another with 12 megapixels for taking different types of shots. Plus, it will run on Apple’s latest and most powerful chip, making sure it performs really well even though it has a thin build.

Launch delay and production status

Sources close to Apple suggest that the iPhone Air 2 will not be released next year. Suppliers indicate that the company canceled trial production last month, pushing the initial 2026 launch target back. The device, which carries the internal codename V62, was originally expected to debut alongside Apple’s Pro models and a new foldable device. Current projections now point to a release in early 2027.

Response to market demand

The decision to refine the design stems from the underwhelming demand for the current iPhone Air. Sales have lagged significantly behind other models in the iPhone 17 lineup. For reference, the current iPhone Air features:

Performance: A19 Pro chip

Display: 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion technology

Dimensions: An ultra-thin 5.6mm profile

Camera: 18MP Center Stage selfie camera

Software: iOS 26

By redesigning the second generation and potentially adjusting the price, Apple aims to capture a larger share of the market that found the first-generation model too niche or expensive.

