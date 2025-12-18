Snapchat introduces Quick Cut feature: A new tool to turn memories into ready-to-share videos Snapchat has come up with a new Quick Cut feature to enable users with smart editing, which will make it easy and faster to create short videos directly from the app itself. The feature enables the users to turn photos and clips from Memories into beat-synced videos in just a few seconds.

New Delhi:

Snapchat, one of the popular instant photo/video sharing platforms, has launched Quick Cut, a new Lens-powered video creation tool which makes it easier and faster to create short, expressive videos directly from the app itself. The feature will enable users to turn photos and clips from Memories into beat-synced videos in just a few seconds.

The company says that the Quick Cut has been designed for everyday moments as well as Spotlight content creation.

How does the Quick Cut feature work? Key highlights

Quick Cut simplifies the video editing process – this happens when the required steps are reduced.

It selects multiple photos or video clips

It comes with an instant preview of a ready-made video

Users do not have to manually edit or arrange clips

Users simply choose their media, and Snapchat automatically creates the video.

(Image Source : SNAPCHAT)Snapchat Quick Cut

Easy access to Memories and camera roll

Snapchat has added multiple entry points to make Quick Cut easy to discover.

Users can start Quick Cut:

Directly from Memories

From their Camera Roll

By opening a Quick Cut shared by another Snapchatter and adding their own content

This will enable the users to remix and get inspired by others’ creations.

Automatic music and lens support

Quick Cut automatically adds a music track from Snapchat’s Sounds library and syncs it with the selected clips.

Users can:

Add effects using the Lens carousel

Change music using the Sounds option

Customise videos before sharing

This makes video creation faster while still offering creative control.

(Image Source : SNAPCHAT)Snapchat Quick Cut

Create, edit and share without leaving the Snapchat app

Quick Cut is part of Snapchat’s growing set of creator tools. Earlier, Snapchat introduced the Timeline Editor in Director Mode, giving users more control over clip editing.

Together, these tools aim to make high-quality video creation simple and accessible, without needing third-party apps.

Availability in India

The feature is currently available on iOS, and an Android rollout is reportedly coming soon. The company is expected to expand to more parts of the Snapchat app, and the Indian users who are using an iPhone (iOS device) could start using Quick Cut now, while Android users may need to wait for an update.

Why short-format video is booming

With short videos becoming more popular in the current time, platforms like Spotlight and social media, Quick Cut will enable Snapchat to stay competitive by making video creation faster, fun, and beginner-friendly – you do not require any extra skill whatsoever.