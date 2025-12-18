Snapchat introduces Quick Cut feature: A new tool to turn memories into ready-to-share videos

Snapchat, one of the popular instant photo/video sharing platforms, has launched Quick Cut, a new Lens-powered video creation tool which makes it easier and faster to create short, expressive videos directly from the app itself. The feature will enable users to turn photos and clips from Memories into beat-synced videos in just a few seconds.
The company says that the Quick Cut has been designed for everyday moments as well as Spotlight content creation.
How does the Quick Cut feature work? Key highlights
Quick Cut simplifies the video editing process – this happens when the required steps are reduced.
- It selects multiple photos or video clips
- It comes with an instant preview of a ready-made video
- Users do not have to manually edit or arrange clips
- Users simply choose their media, and Snapchat automatically creates the video.
Easy access to Memories and camera roll
Snapchat has added multiple entry points to make Quick Cut easy to discover.
Users can start Quick Cut:
- Directly from Memories
- From their Camera Roll
By opening a Quick Cut shared by another Snapchatter and adding their own content
This will enable the users to remix and get inspired by others’ creations.
Automatic music and lens support
Quick Cut automatically adds a music track from Snapchat’s Sounds library and syncs it with the selected clips.
Users can:
- Add effects using the Lens carousel
- Change music using the Sounds option
- Customise videos before sharing
This makes video creation faster while still offering creative control.
Create, edit and share without leaving the Snapchat app
Quick Cut is part of Snapchat’s growing set of creator tools. Earlier, Snapchat introduced the Timeline Editor in Director Mode, giving users more control over clip editing.
Together, these tools aim to make high-quality video creation simple and accessible, without needing third-party apps.
Availability in India
The feature is currently available on iOS, and an Android rollout is reportedly coming soon. The company is expected to expand to more parts of the Snapchat app, and the Indian users who are using an iPhone (iOS device) could start using Quick Cut now, while Android users may need to wait for an update.
Why short-format video is booming
With short videos becoming more popular in the current time, platforms like Spotlight and social media, Quick Cut will enable Snapchat to stay competitive by making video creation faster, fun, and beginner-friendly – you do not require any extra skill whatsoever.
