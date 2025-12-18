Boat Valour Ring 1 launched in India with 15-day battery life and HRV tracking Boat launched the Valour Ring 1- its first smart ring that offers heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep analysis, and up to 15 days of battery life. Priced at Rs. 11999, the ring is designed for users who want discreet, screen-free health tracking.

New Delhi:

boAt has also widened its range of wearable devices in India with the “Valour Ring 1”, a smart ring which has been specifically designed for always-on health and fitness monitoring. While smartwatches can track health metrics in the background, the new smart ring enables the user to wear a normal watch on their hand.

It sports a light titanium body and has been designed for those customers who are looking for a small wearable.

boAt Valour Ring 1: Price in India and availability

The new boAt Valour Ring 1 has been priced at Rs. 11,999 and will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Boat’s official website. It will also be sold from the selected offline retail stores.

The ring comes in various sizes – from 7 to 12 – and has a Carbon Black matte finish only (with no optional variants)

boAt also provides a ring sizing kit, which enables customers to measure their finger size at home before ordering, and once the size is confirmed, they can easily book the watch.

Health and Fitness tracking features

The Valour Ring 1 enables health monitoring 24/7 with support for recovery and wellness metrics.

Health Features Include:

Ongoing heart rate measurement

Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights

Saturations of O2 (blood

Skin temperature monitoring

Stress tracking

Estimating VO2 Max

Tracking steps and activities

Sleep tracking:

Sleep-stage analysis

Daytime nap detection

All health data can be viewed in the boAt Crest companion app, which comes with a refreshed user interface.

Sports Modes and Activity tracking

The smart ring is capable of handling 40+ sports modes, which include:

Running

Cycling

Walking

Strength training

This makes it ideal for both beginners and fitness enthusiasts.

Battery life and charging

The Valour Ring 1 claims to have a battery life of up to 15 days. It supports USB Type-C dock charging and could get fully charged within 90 minutes, claims boAt.

Design, weight and durability

As mentioned earlier, the ring is built with a titanium frame and weighs around 6 grams. It comes with 5 ATM water resistance, which makes it suitable for swimming and showers.

It is a must to mention that it has no display, keeping the design clean and comfortable for all-day wear.

Who should buy the new boAt Valour Ring 1?

Valour Ring 1 is best for those who want health tracking without a smartwatch. As I personally prefer something lightweight, this band is easy to wear and carry, also adding a style statement to the user – certainly a smart addition to the overall look.