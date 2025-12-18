Google launches Gemini 3 Flash: Faster, cheaper AI with Pro-level intelligence Google Gemini 3 Flash, a new AI model, is designed to deliver frontier-level intelligence at much faster speeds and lower cost. The model combines Gemini 3’s advanced reasoning with Flash-level efficiency and is now rolling out globally across Google products, developer platforms, and more.

New Delhi:

Google announced the launch of Gemini 3 Flash, which is an extension of its latest Gemini 3 AI model line. The model has been developed to be fast, efficient, and inexpensive, in spite of possessing deep reasoning and multimodal capabilities.

As Google describes, Gemini 3 Flash brings next-generation AI within the reach of users, developers, and businesses.

What sets Gemini 3 Flash apart?

The Gemini 3 Flash integrates the brain of the Gemini 3 Pro and the flash performance and affordability of the other models.

Key highlights:

Faster responses with lower delay

Advanced reasoning and problem-solving

Strong performance in multimodal tasks like text, images, video and audio

Designed for high-frequency and real-time workflows

Google asserts that this model has particular ability in such tasks as agentic workflows.

Performance and Benchmark Results

Although Gemini 3 Flash is faster and more economical, it provides frontiersman-level performance on advanced tests.

Notable Scores:

GPQA Diamond: 90.4 per cent

Humanity’s Last Exam: 33.7 per cent (without tools)

MMMU Pro: 81.2 per cent (comparable to Gemini 3 Pro)

Google asserts the performance of the newly introduced Google Gemini 3 Flash is better than Google Gemini 2.5 Pro with the use of 30% fewer tokens.

Built for speed and lower cost

Speed is the biggest strength of Gemini 3 Flash.

Up to 3x faster than Gemini 2.5 Pro

Uses fewer tokens for everyday tasks

Optimises “thinking time” based on task complexity

Pricing:

USD 0.50 per 1M input tokens

USD 3 per 1M output tokens

Audio input: USD 1 per 1M tokens

This makes it one of Google’s most cost-efficient advanced AI models so far.

Big boost for developers

The target users of Gemini 3 Flash are developers who require rapid and smart AI assistance for coding and app development purposes.

Developer Benefits:

Coding and Reasoning Skills Performance

78 per cent score on SWE-bench Verified, outperforming Gemini 3 Pro

Suitable for agentic coding, interactive apps, and production systems

In addition to this, the model is capable of supporting intricate use cases such as video analysis and Q&A assistance as well as AI gaming assistants.

Where is Gemini 3 Flash available?

Starting from today, Gemini 3 Flash will be rolling out worldwide across multiple platforms:

The Gemini App and AI Mode on Google Search

Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Gemini CLI

Google Antigravity (Agentic Development Platform)

Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise for businesses

and Gemini Enterprise capabilities for enterprises Already involved in this technology are large corporations such as JetBrains, Bridgewater Associates, and Figma.

Gemini 3 Flash is a major relief to Indian developers, startups and corporations, as it allows them to have cheaper and far more advanced AI technology in their applications, tools, and services.