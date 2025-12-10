Truecaller introduces a new Family Protection feature to fight spam calls for your entire family: How it works Truecaller has introduced a new Family Protection feature that allows users to safeguard their entire family from spam calls and fraud. The feature enables one trusted member to manage security settings, block lists, and protection tools for up to five people—all from a single dashboard.

New Delhi:

Spam calls and attempts at fraud have become a major concern for smartphone users across the world. While caller ID apps, such as Truecaller, already help in blocking suspicious calls, many, especially those unfamiliar with digital tools, fall victim to sophisticated scams. Aiming to solve the growing problem once and for all, Truecaller has come up with a new feature that secures the whole family instead of just protecting an individual.

One unified security tool for all family members

With this new feature, called Family Protection, users can create a circle of trust – a grouping of family and friends – of up to five people. Once added, the group administrator will be able to manage the protection settings of everyone from one central place, including:

Block list management

Adjusting spam protection settings

Security threat monitoring

Helping less tech-savvy members to stay protected

This makes it particularly useful when families have young members, aged parents, or people who are also unfamiliar with smartphones.

Truecaller contends that this feature seeks to make digital safety easier by simply putting one responsible member in charge, managing protection for everyone else, much like how family controls work on streaming and device-management applications.

No additional app required

One of the main highlights of Family Protection is that no additional app installation is required. The feature is built directly into Truecaller, thus making access very easy.

Truecaller says the rollout has already started in Chile, Kenya, Sweden, and Malaysia. Early adopters can already use the feature without any additional setup.

Launch timeline for India

The feature will take some time to arrive on Indian shores. Truecaller mentioned that the Family Protection feature is due to be launched in Q1 2026. Because India is one of the largest markets for spam call incidents, this feature will be a godsend once it arrives.

Users are able to add not only family members but also close friends or contacts they trust, making it a useful protection tool for everyone.

Why is this feature important?

Spam calls, phishing attempts, and fraud have been increasing exponentially. In families with only one member who understands the digital risks, there is often a challenge in taking good care of less aware family members.

Truecaller's Family Protection feature solves this challenge by offering centralised control, simplified security management, and a hassle-free call with the whole family. The company hopes that this will greatly reduce the number of people who have been falling prey to scam calls.