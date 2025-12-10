Vivo X300, X300 Pro now on sale in India: Price, offers, Telephoto extender kit detailed

Advertisement
Vivo has officially started sales of the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in India after their December 2 launch. The premium smartphones feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset, Zeiss-backed cameras, fast charging, and attractive bank and exchange offers.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Vivo's latest flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, are now available across India. Launched on December 2, the latest X-series models promise premium photography, high-end performance, and fast charging, along with a strong focus on mobile imaging through Zeiss optics and an optional Telephoto Extender Kit. Both phones can be purchased online via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo's India e-store, apart from major offline outlets.

Vivo X300, X300 Pro: Price in India and launch offers

The price for the Vivo X300 Pro – 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant – is Rs 109,999.

The prices for the standard Vivo X300 start at Rs 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB base model and extend to Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999 for the higher 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants.

Vivo is offering several attractive launch benefits, including:

  • Up to 10 per cent instant cashback on select bank cards
  • Up to 24 months Zero Cost EMI with EMIs as low as Rs 3,167/month (as per the chosen plan, which could vary)
  • Up to 10 per cent exchange bonus
  • 1-year free extended warranty
  • Up to 60 per cent guaranteed buyback value

Besides this, the buyer will get the Vivo TWS 3e at Rs 1,499 along with a 70 per cent discount on V-Shield protection.

There is a flat Rs 4,000 discount on both phones when bought bundled with the Telephoto Extender Kit and additional bank cashback. The Telephoto Extender Kit itself retails at Rs 18,999 and contains a 2.35x telephoto extender lens, adapter ring, USB Type-C mounting parts, and matching phone case.

Jio Unlimited 5G customers buying X300 series will also be entitled to 18 months of Google Gemini Pro Plan worth ₹35,100, including 2,000GB cloud storage, Gemini 3 access, and image/video generation tools powered by Nano Banana and Veo 3.1.

Specifications and features

The Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X300 gets a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED 1.5K 120Hz display. A 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC is onboard, combined with as much as 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Camera capabilities

The camera stands out as a signature of the X300 series:

Vivo X300:

  • Main camera: 200MP with OIS
  • 50MP wide-angle lens
  • 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

Vivo X300 Pro:

  • 50MP main sensor
  • 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom
  • 50MP ultra-wide camera

Both have a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls, packing Zeiss-backed enhancements.

Battery and build

The Vivo X300 sports a 6,040mAh battery, whereas the X300 Pro relies on a larger 6,510mAh unit. The batteries support 90W charging and 40W wireless charging.

The phones also sport IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

Tech News Vivo
