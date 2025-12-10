Vivo X300, X300 Pro now on sale in India: Price, offers, Telephoto extender kit detailed

Vivo's latest flagship smartphones, the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro, are now available across India. Launched on December 2, the latest X-series models promise premium photography, high-end performance, and fast charging, along with a strong focus on mobile imaging through Zeiss optics and an optional Telephoto Extender Kit. Both phones can be purchased online via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo's India e-store, apart from major offline outlets.
Vivo X300, X300 Pro: Price in India and launch offers
The price for the Vivo X300 Pro – 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant – is Rs 109,999.
The prices for the standard Vivo X300 start at Rs 75,999 for the 12GB + 256GB base model and extend to Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999 for the higher 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants.
Vivo is offering several attractive launch benefits, including:
- Up to 10 per cent instant cashback on select bank cards
- Up to 24 months Zero Cost EMI with EMIs as low as Rs 3,167/month (as per the chosen plan, which could vary)
- Up to 10 per cent exchange bonus
- 1-year free extended warranty
- Up to 60 per cent guaranteed buyback value
Besides this, the buyer will get the Vivo TWS 3e at Rs 1,499 along with a 70 per cent discount on V-Shield protection.
There is a flat Rs 4,000 discount on both phones when bought bundled with the Telephoto Extender Kit and additional bank cashback. The Telephoto Extender Kit itself retails at Rs 18,999 and contains a 2.35x telephoto extender lens, adapter ring, USB Type-C mounting parts, and matching phone case.
Jio Unlimited 5G customers buying X300 series will also be entitled to 18 months of Google Gemini Pro Plan worth ₹35,100, including 2,000GB cloud storage, Gemini 3 access, and image/video generation tools powered by Nano Banana and Veo 3.1.
Specifications and features
The Vivo X300 Pro packs a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X300 gets a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED 1.5K 120Hz display. A 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC is onboard, combined with as much as 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. They ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
Camera capabilities
The camera stands out as a signature of the X300 series:
Vivo X300:
- Main camera: 200MP with OIS
- 50MP wide-angle lens
- 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
Vivo X300 Pro:
- 50MP main sensor
- 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom
- 50MP ultra-wide camera
Both have a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls, packing Zeiss-backed enhancements.
Battery and build
The Vivo X300 sports a 6,040mAh battery, whereas the X300 Pro relies on a larger 6,510mAh unit. The batteries support 90W charging and 40W wireless charging.
The phones also sport IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.