Google Chrome to get Native AI mode soon? New tests reveal file uploads, tab summaries and image generation Google is testing a new version of its AI Mode inside the Chrome browser that will work independently of Google Search. Spotted in the latest Chrome Canary build, the tool lets users ask questions, upload files, generate images, and even summarise open tabs directly within Chrome.

Google, a leading tech giant, is said to be working on upgrading the Chrome browser, where users will get a fully integrated AI mode right inside the browser. The upgraded AI Mode will no longer need users to open any Google Search page first. It will feature itself inside Chrome as a single panel for quicker and easier access.

AI Mode shows up as 'Contextual Tasks' inside Chrome

According to a recent Windows Report, the interface of the new AI Mode was found in the recent Chrome Canary build. The tool reportedly opens through an internal address in Chrome, confirming that this version is not powered by Google Search. Chrome itself is doing AI-related work natively.

This interface is called Contextual Tasks: It will enable the users to type questions, upload images or PDFs and ask the AI to summarise content – all in one window. The upgrade will make it easier for users to use AI while browsing.

Summarises open tabs without having to switch pages

One of the key high points from testing is that it can summarise open tabs without taking you to a new webpage. Testers noted that after selecting a tab and asking AI Mode about it, Chrome instantly summarised the page. This is very similar to AI-powered browsers such as Perplexity's Comet and ChatGPT Atlas.

Supports image generation inside Chrome

The report further says that the native AI mode also supports image generation using Google's Nano Banana or Nano Banana Pro tools. According to it, users with an active AI subscription, like Google AI Pro or Ultra, will apparently get better output quality. Image creation also happens inside Chrome, without opening Search or external editors.

Feature still in early development

With all these powerful capabilities, there are parts of the interface that appear incomplete, like placeholder text like "[i18n] Ask Google…".

Several other features are also not working as well. This being an early Canary build, it's probably still in development and may take a while before being delivered to beta testers or the stable Chrome release.