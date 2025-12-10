Realme Narzo 90 series battery, display and camera features revealed ahead of India launch

Realme is preparing to launch the Narzo 90 series in India on December 16, which includes two new 5G smartphones: the Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G. Their key details are now shared through a dedicated microsite from Amazon. It hints at strong performance, massive battery life, and flagship-level screen brightness. This launch is expected to further strengthen Realme's position in the budget and mid-range smartphone segment.
Massive 7,000mAh battery on both models
Both will be powered by a large 7,000mAh Titan Battery, one of the biggest batteries on offer in the Narzo lineup. Realme has also confirmed 60W wired fast charging support on both models.
However, the Narzo 90 5G gets additional charging features like:
- Bypass charging
- Wired reverse charging
It will also have a resistance rating of IP66 + IP68 + IP69 and will offer protection against dust, splashes, and high-pressure water jets.
Realme has shared detailed usage numbers to highlight the battery performance
Narzo 90 5G battery backup claims:
- 8.1 hours gaming
- 143.7 hours of music
- 24 hrs online video
- 28.2 hrs of video calls
The Narzo 90x 5G runtime claims are:
- Music: 136.2 hrs.
- 23.6 hours online video
- 61.3 hours of calling
- 27.7 hours messaging
- 17.1 hours navigation
High-brightness displays with a punch-hole design.
Both models will come with punch-hole displays for the front camera.
Realme adds:
- Narzo 90 5G: Up to 4,000 nits peak brightness
- Narzo 90x 5G: 1,200 nits brightness + 144 Hz refresh rate
Boasting these specs, the Narzo 90 5G claims to be one of the brightest in its segment.
50MP cameras with AI features
The Realme Narzo 90 series will come with a 50MP primary rear camera.
Key AI-powered features include:
- AI Edit Genie
- AI Eraser
- AI Ultra Clarity
- AI EDITOR
Moving to the design, the Narzo 90 5G will sport a square module housing three lenses, while the Narzo 90x 5G comes with a rectangular cutout and houses two lenses.
Launch and availability
While Realme has officially confirmed the Indian launch for December 16, both phones will go on sale via AMAZON.
Realme India online store
Boasting strong battery performance, high refresh-rate displays, and enhanced AI tools, the Narzo 90 series is intended to appeal to both power users and budget-conscious buyers.