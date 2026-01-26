Goldy Brar's parents arrested from Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib in 2024 ransom, death threat case The case dates back to December 2024 when a first information report (FIR) was registered against the couple based on a complaint by Satnam Singh, who is the son of Hardev Singh and is a resident of Udekaran village.

Chandigarh:

The parents of gangster Goldy Brar have been arrested at Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, said the police in a late-night statement on Monday, adding that they were apprehended in connection with a ransom and death threat case.

The case dates back to December 2024 when a first information report (FIR) was registered against the couple based on a complaint by Satnam Singh, who is the son of Hardev Singh and is a resident of Udekaran village, as per the police.

The gangster's parents, Shamsher Singh (son of Gurbaksh Singh) and Preetpal Kaur, are residents of Adarsh Nagar, Street No. 1, Sector No. 1, Kotkapura Road, Sri Muktsar Sahib. The FIR was registered against them Sections 308(4), 351(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Satnam Singh works in the Punjab Education Department. In his complaint, he had stated that he had received a call on November 27, 2024, when he was on official duty. In the call, the caller threatened him and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. The caller threatened to kill Satnam and his family if the ransom was not paid. After this Satnam and his brother approached the police and a case was registered.

The action against Goldy Brar's parents comes at a time when the police has tightened its noose around the gangster's network. Earlier this month, the Punjab Police had busted an extortion module linked to Brar and arrested 10 of his associates. It also seized 12 sophisticated weapons, including two Austrian Glock pistols, and live ammunitions.

According to the police, those who were arrested were identified as Jatin, Jaspreet, Shubham, Jatin Kataria, Rajesh, Manav, Vikaspal, Naresh Sethi, Jatin Mattu and Mukul. They used to use sophisticated instruments for communication, which made it harder for the police to track them. However, they were arrested after a nearly three-week operation by the police.

"These coordinated and strategic operations have resulted in the recovery of 12 sophisticated firearms, numerous live cartridges, and the arrest of 10 key operatives," Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma had said. "This operation is a clear message that the Ludhiana Police will continue to act decisively against organised crime and illegal arms networks, ensuring that such activities have no place in our district."