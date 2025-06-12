Goldy Brar confesses to killing Sidhu Moosewala: What was feud that led to murder of Punjabi Singer? Goldy Brar, the main accused in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, revealed the reasons behind the murder in a BBC documentary.

New Delhi:

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has openly admitted to orchestrating the murder of popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala, nearly three years after the killing. In a BBC interview released on Moosewala's birth anniversary, Brar offered a cold and unapologetic justification for the crime, taking full responsibility for the assassination and showing no remorse for his actions.

Sidhu Moosewala, aged 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawahar Ke village near his native Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district. The murder took place just a day after the Punjab government had reduced his security cover.

What did Goldy Brar say?

Brar, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said that Moosewala's actions had left him with no choice but to kill him. "In his arrogance, he [Moosewala] made some mistakes that could not be forgiven," Brar told the BBC.

"We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that."

(Image Source : SORA/AI)Goldy Brar confession

What led to the rivalry between Sidhu Moosewala and the Bishnoi gang?

Tensions escalated between Sidhu Moosewala and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after Sidhu publicly promoted a tournament organised by the Bambiha gang, a known rival of the Bishnoi faction.

"Lawrence [Bishnoi] was in touch with Sidhu [Moose Wala]. I don't know who introduced them, and I never asked. But they did speak," Brar told the BBC. "Sidhu used to send 'good morning' and 'good night' messages in an effort to flatter Lawrence."

Brar claimed that the tension began over a kabaddi tournament in Punjab. "That's a village our rivals come from. He was promoting our rivals. That's when Lawrence and others were upset with him. They threatened Sidhu and said they wouldn't spare him," Brar claimed.

Later, the dispute was resolved by Vicky Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, popularly known as Vicky, a Youth Akali Dal leader and an associate of Bishnoi. However, the enmity exploded when Middukhera was gunned down in broad daylight on August 7, 2021, in Sector 71 of Mohali, and Brar suggested that Moosewala was allegedly linked to Vicky's murder.

"Everyone knew Sidhu's role, the police investigating knew, even the journalists who were investigating knew. Sidhu mixed with politicians and people in power. He was using political power, money, his resources to help our rivals," Brar said.

"We wanted him to face punishment for what he'd done. He should have been booked. He should have been jailed. But nobody listened to our plea.

"So we took it upon ourselves. When decency falls on deaf ears, it's the gunshot that gets heard."

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala's real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. The late singer was gunned down in broad daylight. At that time, he was travelling without police protection. The attackers fired more than 30 bullets at 28-year-old Moosewala, and he was found dead in the car.

Goldie Brar, associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the murder. He has been declared an 'individual terrorist' by the NIA. He is still out of police custody, and the case is under investigation. Sidhu Moose Wala also contested the assembly elections from the Mansa seat on a Congress ticket in 2022, but lost.

