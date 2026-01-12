Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang member, wanted in 18 cases, arrested by Delhi Police in UP's Loni In a separate incident, a gangster identified as Virender Sambhi, a resident of Haryana and associated with the Lawrence gang, has been killed in USA's Indiana by rival gang.

Loni:

Delhi Police has arrested a man linked to the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang from Uttar Pradesh’s Loni, PTI reported citing officials on Monday. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and was wanted in several criminal cases.

The arrested man has been identified as Vikas, also known as Vicky. He is a resident of Mahendergarh district in Haryana and had been evading arrest for a long time.

Police said Vikas was wanted in a case under the Arms Act registered at Chanakyapuri police station in Delhi. He was listed as a high-risk suspect due to his alleged involvement in organised crime.

According to investigators, Vikas was an active member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang. He is believed to have played an important role in managing logistics and supporting the gang’s criminal operations.

Further investigation is underway to identify his associates and trace the wider network connected to the gang.

Lawrence Bishnoi's aide shot dead by rival gang in US

A gangster identified as Virender Sambhi, a resident of Haryana and associated with the Lawrence gang, has been killed in Indiana, USA. In the same incident, another gangster was reportedly injured.

The responsibility for the murder has been claimed by gangsters Baljot and Jassa, who are linked to the Rohit Godara gang. The claim was made through a post on Facebook, where they took responsibility for the killing.

"We, Baljot and Jassa, take responsibility for the murder of Virender Sambhi that took place today in Indiana. This is the same individual who orchestrated a firing on our brother Jassa; although our brother was unharmed, he had caused harm to our other brothers. This person used to extort money here by claiming Lawrence as his patron,” the post read.

“By killing him today, we want to send a message: anyone who even thinks of harming our brothers will meet the same fate. Furthermore, anyone who sides with the traitor Lawrence will be eliminated in the same manner,” it added.