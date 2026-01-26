From Arjun tanks to BrahMos missiles: India showcases military prowess at Kartavya Path on 77th Republic Day The 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path highlighted India's growing military prowess with displays of fighter jets, tanks, missile systems and advanced indigenous technologies. DRDO's hypersonic LR ASHM and the HMRV emerged as key attractions.

New Delhi:

India put on a spectacular display of military strength and technological advancement during the Republic Day celebrations on Monday. From the thundering roar of Rafales and Sukhois to the precision formations of helicopters symbolising Operation Sindoor, Kartavya Path witnessed the powerful emergence of New India. The theme of the 77th Republic Day was centred around the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, with thirty tableaux highlighting Freedom through Vande Mataram and Prosperity through Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Indian Air Force also carried out an impressive flypast featuring fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters in synchronised formations.

India's fearsome arsenal on display

The parade showcased some of India's most advanced weapon systems. BrahMos, which played a critical role in neutralising eleven Pakistani airbases during Operation Sindoor, was among the star attractions. Rafale, Sukhoi, Akash Missile System and anti-drone guns were also part of the display. The message was widely interpreted as a direct reminder to adversaries that Operation Sindoor is not forgotten and India's armed forces stand fully prepared for any future escalation.

(Image Source : PTI)A glimpse of Operation Sindoor at Kartavya Path.

High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle draws attention

The Indian Army proudly showcased the High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle (HMRV), India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Developed by Mahindra Defence Systems and commissioned in 2023, the HMRV is equipped with battlefield surveillance radars capable of detecting low-flying helicopters and ground movement. The vehicle also supports drones for covering radar blind zones, advanced communication systems and anti-drone weaponry. Its design enables small teams to destroy enemy patrols and armoured targets with high mobility and accuracy.

(Image Source : ANI)High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle of the Indian Army.

Battle tanks and special forces vehicles lead the ground power segment

The Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma and Arjun MK 1 main battle tanks showcased their might on Kartavya Path. The Nag Missile System Tracked MK 2 also formed part of the mechanised display. A special forces contingent rolled forward with the Ajayketu all-terrain vehicle, the Randhvaj rugged terrain tactical transport system and the Dhwasank light strike vehicle, highlighting India's increasing focus on swift tactical mobility.

(Image Source : ANI)The Nag Missile System.

Divyastra and Shaktibaan display advanced surveillance systems

Two advanced artillery and surveillance systems, Divyastra and Shaktibaan, were featured prominently in the parade. These systems demonstrated swarm drone technology for artillery fire correction, tethered drone systems and the indigenously developed hybrid UAV ZOLT. India also displayed the Suryastr Universal Rocket Launcher System along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which has significantly enhanced India's strike capabilities.

Akash and ABHRA Systems spotlight air defence strength

The Akash Missile System and ABHRA Medium Range Surface to Air Missile System formed part of the air defence showcase. DRDO presented India's upcoming Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, represented by A Prasad Goud, Outstanding Scientist and Project Director. The system is being designed to strengthen the Indian Navy's coastal defence capabilities.

(Image Source : ANI)Akash Missile System and ABHRA Missile System.

Hypersonic LR ASHM steals the spotlight

A major highlight was DRDO's Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, the LR ASHM, a hypersonic glide missile capable of striking both static and moving targets. Designed to carry variable payloads up to 1,500 kilometres, the missile firmly positions India among the select group of nations with hypersonic weapon technology. The LR ASHM begins its trajectory at hypersonic speeds of Mach 10 and maintains an average speed of Mach 5 with multiple skips. As per details, its low altitude flight pattern at extreme speeds ensures that enemy ground and ship-based radars struggle to detect its movement, offering a strategic advantage.

