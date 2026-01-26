11 killed, 12 injured after gunmen open fire at soccer field in central Mexico Overall, Mexico's government says the country's 2025 murder rate was the lowest since 2016 at 17.5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, although analysts cautioned that the numbers may not fully reflect the country's violence.

Mexico City:

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others injured in a mass shooting at a soccer field in Salamanca city in Mexico's Guanajuato state, local authorities said. The attack took place just after a soccer match had concluded, when gunmen opened fire on people gathered at the venue. Ten victims died on the spot, while one of the injured later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Mayor requests help from President Sheinbaum

Salamanca Mayor Cesar Prieto said in a statement posted on social media that among the injured were a woman and a minor. Strongly condemning the attack, Prieto said the incident has deeply saddened the city's residents.

He sought immediate assistance from President Claudia Sheinbaum to help curb the violence in the region, asserting that criminal groups attempting to exert control over authorities would not succeed.

Prieto said the attack was part of a "crime wave" in the city and appealed to President Claudia Sheinbaum for help to control the violence. "Unfortunately, some criminal groups are trying to control the authorities, but they will not succeed," he said.

The Guanajuato state prosecutor's office said it was investigating and coordinating with federal authorities to reinforce security in the area.

Violence between gangs

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Guanajuato was the state with the highest number of homicides in Mexico last year. Violent clashes continue between the local Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel. However, according to the Mexican government, the homicide rate nationwide in 2025 was the lowest since 2016, at 17.5 homicides per 100,000 people. Experts believe these figures do not fully reflect the true extent of the violence.

