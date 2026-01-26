Shashi Tharoor mums on rumours of CPI-M talks in Dubai amid Congress exit buzz Tensions trace to a recent Kochi event where Rahul Gandhi reportedly overlooked Shashi Tharoor's contributions, compounding frustrations from alleged efforts by Kerala Congress leaders to marginalise him.

New Delhi:

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, attending a literature festival in Dubai, sidestepped questions about alleged meetings with CPI(M)-linked individuals, fuelling speculation over his political future. Reports of these discussions emerged just as whispers of his dissatisfaction with Congress leadership intensified, particularly over perceived slights from Rahul Gandhi and Kerala party sidelining. LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan dismissed the claims while leaving the door open for potential alliances.

Tharoor's cryptic Dubai response

Approached by reporters on Sunday, Tharoor acknowledged spotting the reports mid-flight to Dubai but declined comment, citing propriety abroad: "It would not be appropriate to discuss such matters while in a foreign country." His measured silence only amplified intrigue around the Thiruvananthapuram MP's loyalties during the high-profile event.

Roots of Congress discontent

Tensions trace to a recent Kochi event where Rahul Gandhi reportedly overlooked Tharoor's contributions, compounding frustrations from alleged efforts by Kerala Congress leaders to marginalize him. These snubs have sparked persistent rumors of Tharoor eyeing a party switch, positioning him as a potential LDF recruit given his independent streak and local clout.

LDF's denial and open invitation

LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan flatly rejected any talks with Tharoor, quelling immediate speculation. Yet, he extended a broader welcome as the Left Front and CPI(M) stand ready to embrace individuals, groups, or parties aligning with their political platform, hinting at strategic openness amid Kerala's cutthroat politics.