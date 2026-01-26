'Dragon and Elephant dance together': China's Xi Jinping sends warm Republic Day greetings to India Chinese President Xi stressed that improving India-China relations aligns with the fundamental interests of both nations and contributes to global peace and prosperity.

New Delhi:

At a time when India grapples with the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures, Beijing offered a cordial note on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent greetings to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, describing India and China as “good neighbours, friends and partners.” He added that the “dragon and elephant dancing together” is the right choice for both countries, underlining Beijing’s vision of cooperation and mutual growth.

Joining in, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong echoed the sentiment: “It should be the right choice for China and India to be good neighbourly friends and partners who help each other succeed, and have the dragon and the elephant dance together.”

Focus on development and stability

President Xi stressed that improving India-China relations aligns with the fundamental interests of both nations and contributes to global peace and prosperity. He urged both countries to strengthen strategic communication, expand exchanges, address concerns, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing continued collaboration.

The warm greetings come after years of strained ties following the Eastern Ladakh standoff in 2020. Relations began showing improvement after Modi-Xi summits in Kazan (2024) and Tianjin during the 2025 SCO meeting, where both leaders agreed to deepen ties, address challenges, and work toward a “fair” resolution of ongoing border issues.

Steps toward normalisation

In recent months, both countries have taken steps to restore people-to-people and economic links. Tourist visas for Chinese nationals resumed in July, direct flights restarted in October, and the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra was scheduled again. Commemorative events for the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation initiatives are also part of the ongoing thaw.

