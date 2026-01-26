UAE scraps Islamabad airport deal with Pakistan, days after President's India visit: Report According to a report, the UAE had failed to select a local partner for the project for which it had shown interest in August last year. Now, the middle east nation has 'lost interest' in it.

Islamabad:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly pulled out of a deal with Pakistan to manage the operations of the Islamabad International Airport. The development comes days after UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India for a nearly two-hour trip and held a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his officials 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) residence in New Delhi.

According to a report by Pakistani publication The Express Tribune, the UAE had failed to select a local partner for the project for which it had shown interest in August last year. Citing sources, the report stated that there were repeated delays, particularly by the UAE, in finalising the deal and eventually the middle east nation 'lost interest' in it.

An India connection?

On January 19, Al Nahyan had visited India for just 1.45 hours. His visit took place at a time when Pakistan has sealed a military pact with Saudi Arabia, which many experts have dubbed as an Islamic NATO. Here it must be noted that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are engaged in a public confrontation, as the two are backing rival groups in Yemen.

Considering this, it could be pointed out that the UAE is looking to further expand its ties with India. During Al Nahyan's visit two-hour visit, India and the UAE also agreed to increase cooperation in the defence sector, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), adding the two nations have also decided to strengthen strategic and security ties between them.

Saudi-UAE disagreements over Yemen

Coming to Saudi-UAE ties, the two countries have found themselves at odds over their objectives in war-torn Yemen. The two are militarily active in Yemen against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, but their priorities have been changed over the years. Saudi Arabia wants a centralised Yemen and is pushing for a ceasefire there.

However, the UAE has backed the Southern Transitional Council (STC) group, which is seeking autonomy in Yemen. Although Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have denied any rift between them, experts have pointed out that the two sides backing rival groups have caused frictions between them.

