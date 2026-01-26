Trump extends greetings on 77th Republic Day, calls US-India ties a 'historic bond of democracies' US President Donald Trump extended greetings on 77th Republic Day, calling India-US ties a "historic bond of democracies."

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Monday conveyed his greetings to India on its 77th Republic Day. The message was shared by the US Embassy in New Delhi as celebrations unfolded across India. Highlighting the common ground between the two countries, Trump stressed that India and the United States are united by their democratic traditions. “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day,” he said.

Trump’s Republic Day greetings come at a sensitive time in India–US relations. Ties have faced pressure following Washington’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on certain Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil. New Delhi has criticised the move as unjustified and said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its economic interests.

A historic bond between nations

The US President further described the relationship as one rooted in history and shared ideals, noting, “The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.” Adding to the Republic Day messages, the US Embassy in New Delhi also shared a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump from Modi’s state visit to Washington last year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended greetings to India on the occasion, using the moment to highlight growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington. “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day,” Rubio said.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, marking his first experience of the iconic parade. “Happy Republic Day, India!” he said, calling the event a celebration of India’s Constitution and democratic values.

