TCS expects AI Agents to match human workforce within 3 years, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is getting ready for a future where artificial intelligence sits right at the heart of its operations. At the company’s 31st Annual General Meeting, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran didn’t hold back, as he said that within three years, TCS expects to have as many AI agents as human employees. That’s a huge shift, showing just how serious TCS is about leaning into AI as it competes in the fast-changing tech services world.

AI becomes a key growth strategy in TCS

Chandrasekaran explained that TCS is putting a lot of money and energy into building out AI capability. That means AI agents won’t just run behind-the-scenes processes; they’re being woven into customer-facing solutions and broader enterprise services. He called artificial intelligence a game-changer—something that is going to reshape technology services entirely.

Hiring is too slow, but there are no plans for large-scale job cuts

He put it bluntly: “Over the next three years, TCS will have as many AI agents as human employees.” For TCS, AI is more than a buzzword. They see it as a tool to boost efficiency, automate boring repetitive tasks, and uncover new business opportunities across different industries.

Chandrasekaran addressed the layoff directly

Of course, every time automation comes up, people worry about layoffs. Chandrasekaran addressed that directly. He said there’s no plan for mass job cuts even as the company leans on AI, though hiring will slow as automation picks up steam. Recently, TCS did see its workforce shrink—over 20,000 people left in the past year. But the company clarified that was due to normal attrition, not a big layoff push.

Chandrasekaran pointed out that technology spending is climbing worldwide

On the business front, TCS’s AI strategy is already paying off. AI-related revenue grew more than 22% per quarter, year over year, for the past four quarters. By the end of fiscal 2026, annualized AI revenue hit about USD 2.5 billion. That shows customers are asking for—and paying for—AI solutions in a big way. Chandrasekaran pointed out that technology spending is climbing worldwide, with AI now sitting near the top of every leader’s investment list.

He also spotlighted five areas where TCS expects AI to drive real growth:

1. Legacy system modernisation: Upgrade the old tech infrastructure and clean up the messy data systems.

2. AI-powered business processes: Company to rework on customer experiences, supply chains and everyday operations with artificial intelligence to be used as a core for the company.

3. AI governance and management: To make AI agents work well, TCS will be working on an upgraded security system.

4. Sovereign AI solutions: AI agents may follow and meet the government and regulated industry needs. This is needed for data control, and the organisation will further push these systems out in India and Europe.

5. Physical AI applications: Bringing AI to life in factories, warehouses, manufacturing sites and connected vehicles.

TCS is betting heavily on artificial intelligence

But Chandrasekaran did not stop at the big picture. He said trust, context, and domain expertise set winning AI apart—just building the tech is not enough. TCS’s long-standing relationships, deep industry experience, and regulatory know-how put the company in a strong spot as AI adoption explodes across the globe.

Overall, TCS is betting heavily on artificial intelligence. It sees AI not just as an engine for growth but as a way to open up fresh opportunities for both businesses and technology professionals in the years ahead.