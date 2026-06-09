Airtel introduces Rs 1849 plan, offering 365 days validity and unlimited calling

New Delhi:

Airtel just rolled out a prepaid plan that’s aimed at people who use their phones mostly to make calls, not to surf the internet all day. They are calling it the Rs 1,849 annual plan, and it’s simple: pay once, and you are covered for the entire year. No more scrambling for recharge reminders every few weeks. Honestly, that’s a relief, especially if you hate keeping track of recharge dates.

Airtel is no stranger in this space, as they have got over 410 million users scattered across India and keep experimenting with plans that fit all kinds of usage patterns. This particular plan is all about affordability and practicality. If you spend most of your time talking rather than scrolling, and Wi-Fi at home or work already takes care of your internet needs, then it just makes sense to not overpay for a chunk of data you never touch.

Airtel’s Rs 1,849 annual plan offers one year of connectivity

For Rs 1,849, you get unlimited voice calls to any network in the country – that’s every network, not just other Airtel users. No fine print, no daily cap nonsense. But if you are hunting for a mobile data bundle, keep looking—this pack skips data completely. That means it’s perfect for a few specific groups: folks who practically live on the phone, people who’ve got broadband everywhere they go, anyone looking to slash their telecom bills, and maybe seniors or people who just want to keep a secondary SIM active in their wallet with zero fuss.

SIM running for emergency use

It’s not just about cost-cutting, though it is about ease. You pay once and then forget about it for a year. That’s one less bill to juggle, and your number stays active the entire time. It’s also a handy way to keep a SIM running for emergency use or to make sure your parents’ phones just keep working without you having to step in every month.

Unlimited calls and 30GB of data

Of course, not everyone can live without data. Airtel’s got you covered there too. If you want calling plus a chunk of internet, their Rs 2,249 plan includes unlimited calls and 30GB of data for the whole year. That’s not tonnes of data, but for lighter users- think messaging, quick emails, a bit of UPI- it’s enough to stay connected without worrying about overage charges.

Airtel’s better deals for anyone

There’s a reason these annual plans have taken off in India. People are tired of the monthly routine. You pay once, know exactly what you’re spending for the entire year, and your service never suddenly stops because you forgot a top-up. In a market packed with options, the Rs 1,849 plan is one of Airtel’s better deals for anyone whose mobile life revolves mainly around voice calls.

Whether it’s your main phone or just a spare SIM for emergencies, this plan keeps things simple—and sometimes, that’s exactly what you need.