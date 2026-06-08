WhatsApp multi-account feature expands on iPhone: Manage 2 numbers on 1 device

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is finally rolling out its multi-account feature to iPhone users, a change people have been waiting for. Now, you can run two separate WhatsApp accounts on just one iPhone. No more lugging around a second phone or juggling the standard app with WhatsApp Business just to keep your work and personal lives apart.

This update is arriving with WhatsApp for iOS version 26.22.76 and it’s spreading gradually, so not everyone will see it right away.

Easier management of personal and work accounts

For anyone who keeps separate numbers for work and personal use, this makes things way easier. Instead of clunky workarounds like using WhatsApp Business on top of the regular WhatsApp app or needing a second device, you can simply add both accounts to one app. Each profile keeps its own chats, notifications, privacy settings, and everything else separate- it’s a clean split between your worlds.

How to add a second whatsApp account

Adding a second account is not at all complicated. You just head to WhatsApp’s account management section. There, you can either register a new account with a different mobile number or link an existing account by scanning a QR code. After setup, switching between accounts is instant—no need to keep logging in and out.

Quick account switching feature

There is also a quick way to swap between profiles. Just long-press the “You” tab in the app to switch accounts right away. If you tap it, you will see all your linked accounts at a glance. This saves time and makes managing separate work and home lines way less of a hassle.

Rollout happening in phases

The rollout is not hitting everyone at once, it’s coming in phases. So, if you do not see the feature yet, check the App Store for updates. It’s a big step forward for iOS users, bringing WhatsApp on iPhone closer to the Android experience, where multi-account support has been around for a while.