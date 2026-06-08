Samsung Galaxy A27 leak reveals new Mint colour variant, 50MP camera and more

New Delhi:

Samsung is stirring things up again with its next Galaxy A-series phone. The Galaxy A27 just popped up in new leaks, this time in a lively Mint shade. Makes sense if you think about how much people love having colour choices, especially with mid-range phones like these.

Four colour options are expected

According to the latest leak, the Samsung Galaxy A27 could be launched in four attractive colour variants:

Awesome Black

Awesome Blue

Awesome Mint

Awesome Pink

Sure, we have already seen the Black, Blue and Pink in earlier teasers, but this Mint option adds a fun vibe for anyone tired of safer colours.

The renders follow Samsung’s usual style: flat edges, a punch-hole camera on the front, and a vertical triple camera on the back. If you’ve seen the A26 or A25, you’ll know what to expect here. Not a radical shift, but it looks clean.

Samsung Galaxy A27: Expected specifications

Features are still unofficial, but as per the leaks, it is expected that the upcoming Galaxy A27 should come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display at a silky 120Hz refresh rate which is considered to be great for gaming, scrolling or just about anything on the go. Under the hood, the talk is all about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, which means quicker performance and better battery life than last year’s model.

50MP camera and big battery expected

Camera-wise, Samsung’s likely loading the A27 with a 50-megapixel main camera and Optical Image Stabilisation, which really helps with low-light shots and smoother video. And as usual, there’s a solid 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 25W fast charging, so you will not be tethered to the wall for long.

Android 16 and long-term software support

On the software side, expect the phone to ship with Android 16 and Samsung’s One UI 8.5. If you care about updates, Samsung’s promising several years of Android upgrades and regular security patches. Storage shouldn’t be a problem either—the A27 will probably offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The launch may not be far away

Release rumours are heating up, too. The A27 has already passed through certification platforms like the FCC, so the official launch can’t be far off. No date yet, but chances are, Samsung will reveal all pretty soon.

For anyone in India keeping an eye out for a well-rounded, colourful mid-range phone, the Galaxy A27 could be worth waiting for.