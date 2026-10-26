'Rs 600 crore supari plot against Deve Gowda's family': Kumaraswamy lays explosive charge on CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka's political battleground has heated up after Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of orchestrating an alleged Rs 600-crore "supari" (contract killing) deal to politically eliminate the family of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The allegations have added a fresh flashpoint to the ongoing controversy over an alleged sting operation involving former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Kumaraswamy levelled the allegations on Sunday, claiming that Shivakumar was behind multiple conspiracies targeting the Deve Gowda family. He described the purported Rs 600 crore deal as one such attempt, escalating the war of words between the JDS leader and the Karnataka Congress leadership.

"It is none other than the incumbent chief minister who ordered that our family be finished off. This CM has hatched several conspiracies to finish off our family. One among them is the Rs 600-crore supari deal," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The serious allegations have not been independently substantiated. No publicly available investigative findings have confirmed the existence of the alleged deal or established Shivakumar's involvement.

What is the controversy all about

Kumaraswamy’s latest allegations stem from a dispute over an alleged sting operation involving Siddaramaiah, with questions surrounding the recordings, their circulation and their purported political implications.

The JDS leader has previously alleged that Shivakumar used material from the alleged sting operation to influence the Congress leadership and push for a change in Karnataka's chief ministership.

Kumaraswamy claimed recordings from the operation were presented to the Congress high command and allegedly used to pressure Siddaramaiah to step down, potentially clearing the way for Shivakumar to take over as chief minister.

These claims, too, remain unverified allegations, with no established findings confirming that the recordings were used for such a purpose.

The controversy gathered further attention after Shivakumar reportedly cautioned Cabinet colleagues about possible sting operations targeting political leaders. The warning triggered competing allegations over who was behind the purported recordings and whose political interests they were intended to serve.

Congress rejects charges as politically motivated

The Congress has rejected Kumaraswamy’s allegations that Shivakumar orchestrated a sting operation to undermine Siddaramaiah, describing the claims as baseless and politically motivated. Shivakumar has also denied orchestrating the alleged operation.

Siddaramaiah has sought an investigation into the controversy, leaving key questions unanswered about the origin of the disputed recordings, how they were circulated and whether they played any role in internal Congress deliberations.

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