WWDC 2026 Tonight: How to watch Apple’s big event live in India, iOS 27 and smarter Siri expected

New Delhi:

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, popularly known as WWDC 2026, is back and one of the biggest moments on the company’s calendar. This year’s event will start at Apple Park in Cupertino, with five packed days running from June 8 to June 12.

Apple's WWDC 2026 starting today

Tim Cook will get things rolling with his keynote, and everyone’s watching for the big reveals: major software updates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Vision Pro, and Apple TV. But majorly, people are looking for what Apple does with AI and Siri this year.

WWDC 2026 India time: How to catch the event live?

If you are in India, you can catch the keynote live tonight at 10:30 PM IST. Apple will stream the event across a bunch of platforms:

Apple TV app

Apple Developer app

Apple Developer website

Apple’s official YouTube channel

Compatible smart TVs and Windows PCs

You do not need a subscription, as all you need is to tune in and watch for free.

iOS 27 and other software announcements

Every WWDC is all about software, and this year will not be different. Apple’s expected to unveil iOS 27 for iPhones, iPadOS 27 for iPads, a new version of macOS, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and fresh visionOS updates for Vision Pro.

Expect updated designs, better performance, tighter security, and deeper AI features across the lineup.

AI and Siri: The main event

As we all have been assuming, AI will be taking the lead in the Apple event tonight. After some criticism about Apple lagging on their Intelligence features, they’re ready to make up ground. Expect a much smarter Siri—one that understands context better, responds with more nuance, and works seamlessly everywhere in Apple’s ecosystem. Plus, Apple’s likely to roll out new AI tools for productivity, communication, and content creation.

WWDC for developers: More than 100 sessions

The keynote will just be the start, and throughout the week, Apple will host over 100 technical sessions including workshops, private consults, labs and detailed tech documentation. Developers will get direct access to Apple engineers and the latest development tools. Winners of Apple’s Swift Student Challenge will also get invited to Apple Park, and some will receive an exclusive three-day experience in Cupertino.

What Indian Apple fans can expect

For Apple fans in India, WWDC 2026 is where you’ll first see all the features coming to your devices later this year. With AI becoming the hottest topic in tech, Apple’s new Siri and Intelligence announcements will be closely watched by users, developers, and industry experts. The stakes are high—and everyone’s paying attention.