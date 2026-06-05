Vi and Meta password-free login for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram in India

New Delhi:

Vi is teaming up with Meta to roll out Silent Mobile Verification (SMV) for users in India. This means if you are logging into WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook, you can skip the usual passwords and those annoying one-time passwords (OTPs). Instead, Vi’s network can handle your identity check behind the scenes, making logging in much quicker and a lot less hassle.

What is Silent Mobile Verification, and how does it work?

Here’s how SMV works: All you do is enter your mobile number when signing in on a supported Meta app. No need to dig around for a code or password. Vi’s system talks directly with the app, checks if the number matches the one on your SIM, and, if everything checks out, you’re in — all without you lifting another finger. If something doesn’t match, access is blocked. This stops most unauthorised login attempts right at the door.

What is really nice is that this all happens quietly in the background. No code via SMS, no awkward app switching, no delays — it just works.

How does the new login process work?

Vi says SMV will speed up things like new account signups, verifying your mobile number, regaining access if you’re locked out, and general login authentication. Since Vi handles everything over their network, you deal with less friction and fewer interruptions.

Security is a big selling point here. OTPs can be intercepted or tricked out of users with phishing, SIM swapping, or social engineering schemes. SMV dodges those risks since there’s nothing to manually enter or hand over. Vi claims this network-level verification gives stronger protection against phishing and digital identity theft.

Faster registration and account recovery

Vi says SMV will significantly speed up several important account-related processes, including:

New user registration

Mobile number verification

Login and re-login authentication

Account recovery

Security verification checks

Because the authentication is performed directly through the telecom network, users can enjoy a smoother experience with fewer interruptions.

Silent Mobile Verification

And Vi is not stopping with Meta, and they are willing to expand Silent Mobile Verification to other digital platforms and partners, and they’re looking into advanced fraud prevention and smarter risk-based checks. As threats online keep growing, SMV-style network authentication looks set to make logging in smoother and safer for Indian users.