Imran Khan's plea against FRRO's 'Leave India' notice to be heard by Bombay HC on October 27

The Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan's petition challenging the 'Leave India Notice' issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) tomorrow, October 27. For the unversed, Imran has challenged the notice directing him to leave India. The latest development comes as his legal challenge against the FRRO's action remains pending before the Bombay High Court.

What is the latest update on Imran Khan's hearing?

The 43-year-old actor's hearing was postponed after both sides sought additional time. The matter will now be taken up by the court on Tuesday.

Imran Khan challenges FRRO's 'Leave India' notice in Bombay High Court

Last week, Imran moved the Bombay High Court challenging a 'Leave India' notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The notice directed him to leave the country by October 28. It was issued after his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

The 44-year-old actor, who is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, challenged the notice as unconstitutional. He has asked the court to quash it and sought an interim stay on the order. He also requested protection from any action by the authorities while his petition is pending.

Imran Khan seeks protection against deportation

In his plea, Imran has asked the court to restrain the authorities from deporting him, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting him or taking action against his OCI status.

The actor has questioned the legal grounds cited for issuing the notice. He has argued that it does not specify the exact legal provision he allegedly violated. He has also questioned why the notice was issued without a prior inquiry, a show-cause notice or an opportunity to explain his position.

His petition states that although the notice identifies him as a US national, it does not adequately account for his OCI status. The status grants eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin certain residency privileges in India.

Khan has denied violating the conditions attached to his OCI status. According to his plea, the restrictions on gatherings at the time were imposed under a local police order and not under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He has also argued that the protest site was not a protected or prohibited place notified by the Central Government under the Act.

Imran Khan disputes allegations linked to Mumbai protest

In his petition, Imran has said that he did not attempt to cross police barricades during the demonstration. He has claimed that he was returning to his car after being asked to leave when he was apprehended. He was released later that evening.

The actor has further argued that participating in a rally does not, by itself, establish a violation of the conditions applicable to foreign nationals or OCI cardholders. He has also questioned the use of an FIR that is still under investigation as grounds for directing him to leave India.

Kirit Somaiya's complaint led to FRRO notice

The notice followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that Imran had violated the law by attending the October 10 demonstration near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

The police forwarded Somaiya's complaint to the FRRO, following which the office issued the notice directing the actor to leave India by October 28.

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