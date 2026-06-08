Vivo V70 Lite 5G debuts with 50MP Sony camera, 6500mAh battery and Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip

New Delhi:

Vivo just dropped the V70 Lite 5G in the UAE, joining the V70, V70 Elite, and V70 FE lineup. You get a bunch of high-end features—think Sony camera sensor, AMOLED display, and a beefy battery—but at a price that sits comfortably in the mid-range.

This phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Turbo, paired with Vivo’s Android 16-based OriginOS 6. Performance should be snappy, whether you’re juggling apps or gaming.

Vivo V70 Lite 5G: Price and availability

The Vivo V70 Lite 5G is available in two storage configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: AED 1,099 (approximately Rs 28,500)

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: AED 1,299 (approximately Rs 33,700)

The device will be available in two colour options: Black or Gold, and could be bought from the official Vivo UAE website directly.

AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

The handset comes with a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, pumping out 2392 x 1080 pixels with up to 3,000 nits at peak. Also, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and 387 ppi, so colors pop and scrolling is smooth, even in sunlight.

Inside, it will come with:

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Up to 12GB virtual RAM expansion

The device is said to be a combination of power and strength- making gaming easy, without any delay or lag.

50MP Sony camera leads dual rear setup

On the camera front, there’s a dual setup on the back: a sharp 50MP Sony sensor (f/1.79 aperture) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree view. Selfie fans get a 32MP front cam that’s great for creators or anyone hooked on video calls.

Massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging

But the battery steals the spotlight. It’s a massive 6,500mAh pack, easily lasting a full day (or longer) on a single charge. And with 90W fast charging, you don’t have to wait long to juice it up.

You will also find the following connectivity feature like:

Dual-SIM 5G

Bluetooth 5.4

NFC

USB Type-C

IP65 dust and splash resistance

In-display fingerprint scanner and other sensors

Expected India launch?

Talking about India, there is no official word on a launch. But with mid-range phones getting more attention lately, it would not be surprising to see the V70 Lite 5G show up there soon.