Awarapan 2 ending explained; is Emraan Hashmi's film returning for Part 3?

New Delhi:

Awarapan 2 has finally been released - 19 years after its prequel was released in 2007. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, and his brooding looks and the film's songs have been trending ever since. A lot of people who have already watched the film have been trying to decipher its ending and whether Shivam Pandit will return for the third time as well. Let's find out.

[This article contains major plot details and spoilers from the film. If you haven't watched it yet, proceed at your own discretion.]

Will Awarapan 2 return for Part 3?

To answer this question, one must decode how Awarapan 2 ends. Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit rescues the child, Aliyah, whom he rescued from a cemetery, and kills the villain Zorawar, played by Puran Gabbi. As the child begins to lead a normal life, he meets Zara (played by Disha Patani) and bids her goodbye. He looks at Aliyah one more time before fading into his new world and new role - that of working for Nafisa (Shabana Azmi) now.

A back story reveals that Nafisa had laid a condition to Shivam Pandit that she would help him get to Zorawar only if he promised to work for him after his job is done. As he walks inside the cargo with other men, Shivam Pandit's voice plays in the background, where he says that his life was never his - he was always meant to serve others. And with that, the cargo door closes, and he sets off for his new mission. That ending is enough to suggest that the makers have deliberately left the story open-ended, leaving the door open for Awarapan 3.

How much has Awarapan 2 earned as per early estimates?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 has opened strongly at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi starrer has earned Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day, with the figures currently being treated as early estimates.

The film is running across 5,410 shows in theatres, reflecting the strong audience interest around its release.

Apart from Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Also read:

Awarapan 2 Review: He left in 2007, but Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit never really went away