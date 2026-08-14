Awarapan 2 Review: He left in 2007, but Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit never really went away

Movie Name: Awarapan 2

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: August 14, 2026

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Genre: Crime thriller

2007. A year when the world was a relatively simpler place to be. It was also the year when Emraan Hashmi fans found another avatar of his that was worth obsessing over. Shivam Pandit. Little did they know that the obsession would last longer than expected. Nineteen years, to be precise.

It took 19 years for the makers to return to the world of Awarapan. And they did. The result? Almost houseful first-day, first-shows. But does Awarapan 2 manage to recreate the magic of the original? Mostly, yes.

Awarapan 2: The story and plot

The story of Awarapan 2 picks up from where the 2007 film left off. Shriya Sharan's Aliyah Hamid is dead, and Shivam Pandit (Emraan Hashmi) is back to where he was. Alone. He now lives away from war and crime. Most of his time is spent sitting by the grave of his one true love. One day, while sitting there, he starts wondering about the purpose of his life. That's when he hears the cries of an abandoned baby.

He picks her up and takes her to an orphanage. But he continues to look after her from afar. He names her Aliyah, after his former lover. Things change when the little girl finds a family willing to adopt her. She is reluctant to leave, but Shivam sends her anyway. He believes she deserves a better life. He soon discovers that the family is fake. Aliyah has fallen prey to a human trafficking racket. That's when Shivam realises he cannot lose his Aliyah for the second time.

He returns to his old life as an assassin and sets out to find the mastermind behind the racket. His search takes him to Bangkok, where he discovers that the problem is much bigger than he had imagined. Now, he has two jobs. Find the people behind the racket and protect the child.

Awarapan 2: Performances

When Raghav Juyal said in The Ba**ds of Bollywood* that, "Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf", he wasn't wrong.

Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit is the rock of the film. His brooding personality, long hair, beard and emptiness in his eyes do most of the talking. He carries the pain of a jilted lover almost effortlessly. His walk, his silence and even the way he looks at people become a part of Shivam's personality. You feel his pain. And somewhere, you are transported back to the mid-2000s, when Emraan's lost-lover image had an entire generation hooked.

Disha Patani as Zara has a lot of meat in her character, and she delivers. Her dialogue delivery could have been better in places, but she has far more to do than what the trailer initially suggests. She becomes one of the film's stronger pillars.

Puran Gabbi plays the main antagonist, Zorawar. He is crazy, weird and psychotic. His presence brings an eerie quality to the film. His strange dance moves and flamboyant personality make you uncomfortable, and that largely works. It is not easy to play a villain opposite Emraan Hashmi, especially when it is your first prominent role alongside him. Puran cracks it.

Shabana Azmi plays Nafisa, the leader of a gangster gang. She is scary and sparsely used. But whenever she appears, she owns the frame. I only wish the character had been utilised more because there was clearly scope for making her more menacing.

Suvinder Vicky is everywhere these days. And you know when he is in a film, there ought to be a good script behind it. His character is layered, and his role adds another interesting dimension to the story.

Awarapan 2: The best moments

The film takes you inside its world from the word go. The makers have cleverly played with nostalgia. When Emraan's face is revealed with a new rendition of Toh Phir Aao playing in the background, you cannot help but sigh. You are instantly back in the world of Awarapan.

There is loneliness. There is love. There is revenge. There is action. What is not to like? But the best part is, of course, Shivam Pandit.

Every smack on his face and head feels personal. His walk, his sadness and the way he carries his loneliness stay with you. A few surprise appearances by familiar faces in certain sequences also work beautifully. The script is tight for most parts. The screenplay keeps things moving, and the performances give the film its emotional weight.

Awarapan 2: Music and dialogues

Did you know Awarapan was a box office failure when it released in 2007? Its music played a huge role in turning it into the iconic Emraan Hashmi film that it is today. The music composers of Awarapan 2 clearly understood the assignment. They did not try to replace what worked. Instead, they leaned into it. Flute tunes and new renditions of Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta Purana appear at regular intervals, whenever the story needs them.

And it works.

Subodhh Sharma and Saaj Bhatt's renditions of the cult classics almost match the intensity of the originals. The lyrics have also been handled intelligently. The newer tracks, including Yeh Awarapan sung by Arijit Singh, Ve Junoon composed by Mithoon and Piya Ghar Aaya by Akhil Sachdeva, fit into the world of the film. Icons cannot be replaced. But this was an honest attempt.

Awarapan 2: Direction

Nitin Kakkar takes the baton from Mohit Suri and, for the most part, understands exactly what the audience came for. He knows that Awarapan 2 is not just another sequel. It is also a nostalgia trip for a generation that was perhaps in school or college when the first film released.

And he plays with that nostalgia. Sometimes dangerously.

But he does not depend on it entirely. The film has its own story and its own emotional core. That helps it connect with the loyalists while also making it accessible to a younger Gen Z audience. The biggest win is that the film does not seem embarrassed about what made Awarapan special in the first place.

Awarapan 2: What works

Emraan Hashmi is the biggest strength. Shivam Pandit feels like a character he was born to play. The pain, silence and intensity are all there. The nostalgia works. The music, the visual callbacks and the familiar emotional territory immediately remind you why the first film became special over time.

The music is another winner. The makers know when to bring back the old songs and when to introduce something new. The action has weight. It does not feel like action for the sake of action. Shivam's violence is connected to his character and his emotional journey.

The supporting cast adds value. Disha Patani gets a meaningful role, Puran Gabbi makes an impression, and Suvinder Vicky once again proves why he is becoming one of the most dependable actors around.

Most importantly, the film understands its audience. It knows exactly what millennials who grew up with Awarapan want to see.

Awarapan 2: What holds the film back

The biggest problem with Awarapan 2 is that it occasionally leans too heavily on the emotional baggage of the first film. If you have not watched Awarapan, some of the emotional beats may not hit with the same force. The film expects you to understand Shivam's pain and his attachment to Aliyah.

There are also moments when the screenplay becomes predictable. Once Shivam gets involved in the trafficking racket, you can broadly see where the story is heading. The pacing also becomes slow after a point, and you feel that the scene demands hustle. By the time it picks up again, the slow pace had already stayed in your head.

Disha's character deserved a little more depth too. She has enough to do, but there are moments when you feel the film could have explored her character further. And while Puran Gabbi does a solid job, the villain sometimes feels more eccentric than genuinely terrifying.

These are small roadblocks, though. They do not completely derail the film.

Awarapan 2: The final verdict

Awarapan 2 knows what it is. It is a sequel made for people who never really let go of the original. The film brings back the loneliness, the music and the wounded lover that made Shivam Pandit such an unforgettable character. But it also gives him a new purpose.

Emraan Hashmi owns the film. There is a familiarity to his performance, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, that familiarity is precisely what fans have come for.

The film is not perfect. It has its predictable stretches and could have done more with some of its supporting characters. But when Toh Phir Aao starts playing and Shivam Pandit appears on screen, you realise why this character still works.

For the fans who waited 19 years, Awarapan 2 is a worthy return to a world they never really left.

3.5/5 for Awarapan 2.

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