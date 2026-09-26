Nayyi Navelli's first song Bhabhi Tabaahi out; Yami Gautam grooves to the tunes of Bhangra, rap and hip-hop

National Film Award winner Yami Gautam is set to take the big screen by storm with her upcoming horror-comedy-drama film. For the first time, Yami is playing the role of a Dayan (witch) on the big screen. While audiences loved the trailer for Nayyi Navelli, the film's first song is sure to double the fans' excitement.

The song titled Bhabhi Tabaahi has 2.6 million views in just 16 hours of its release.

Yami Gautam shows off her swagger to desi beats

The first song released from Nayi Naveli features a fantastic blend of desi beats with Bhangra, rap, classical and hip-hop elements. Titled Bhabhi Tabaahi, the song is set against the backdrop of wedding celebrations and depicts the Muh Dikhai (face-revealing) ceremony of the new sister-in-law.

Initially, Yami sits quietly, but the moment her brother-in-law challenges her, she takes centre stage. She then performs a mix of hip-hop, desi dance and Bhangra so impressive that even the best dancers would pale in comparison.

Speaking about the song, GV Prakash Kumar said, "Bhabhi Tabaahi is one of those songs where we wanted to do something fun just with the sound. It has a distinct desi flavour, yet feels fresh and energetic. We didn't want the song to be predictable, so we experimented a lot with the rhythm and arrangement. Vayu's lyrics bring a playful energy, and Neeti's voice adds a lot of character to the track."

Watch the song here:

When will Nayyi Navelli be released in theatres?

While Vayu has penned the lyrics for the song Bhabhi Tabaahi from Nayyi Navelli, the music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who has previously created music for numerous hit songs in Tamil cinema. Released just a few hours ago, the track from the horror-comedy film is already receiving a positive response from the audience.

As for the release date, Nayi Naveli is set to hit theatres on October 16. Alongside Yami Gautam Dhar, the film will feature actors such as Adinath Kothare, Sunita Rajwar and Aditya Kulshreshth.

For the unversed, just a few days ago, Yami Gautam was felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Article 370. The award marked a major milestone in her career and recognised her performance in the political action thriller.

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