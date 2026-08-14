Reliance, Rolls-Royce join hands to develop indigenous combat engine for India's AMCA fighter jet

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries and British aerospace giant Rolls-Royce have announced plans to explore the joint development of a sovereign combat engine for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. The proposed partnership could mark a major step towards building an indigenous fighter-jet propulsion ecosystem in India and strengthening the country's push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

The companies said on Friday that they intend to explore the establishment of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India. The proposed facility is envisioned as a centre of excellence that would bring together capabilities ranging from engine design and development to manufacturing, testing, production and long-term support.

The announcement comes as India seeks to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers for fighter aircraft engines and develop greater domestic capability in advanced military propulsion technology.

Under the proposed collaboration, Rolls-Royce would bring its expertise in aero-engine technology and propulsion, while Reliance would contribute its technology, manufacturing capabilities, scale and project execution experience. The proposed Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex would aim to create an end-to-end ecosystem in India covering the entire lifecycle of combat engine development. This would include design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support. The companies said the proposed facility could eventually serve as a broader platform for developing advanced power and propulsion technologies.

Anant Ambani highlights need for strategic autonomy

Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries, said the partnership shows the importance of developing sovereign capabilities in strategically important technologies. "India's strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies," Ambani said. He said the proposed collaboration would bring together Rolls-Royce's propulsion expertise and Reliance's "technology, manufacturing, scale and execution capabilities". According to Ambani, the objective is to create an aero-engine ecosystem in India that can become "self-reliant and, over time, globally competitive".

Rolls-Royce calls partnership a major milestone

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said the proposed alliance would combine the British company's long experience in advanced engineering with Reliance's position and capabilities in the Indian industrial sector. The partnership brings together "our century-long heritage in advanced engineering and proven engine expertise" with Reliance's capabilities, Erginbilgic said. He described the initiative as "a major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country".

AMCA engine is critical to India's fighter programme

The AMCA is India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter programme, being developed to provide the Indian Air Force with an advanced combat aircraft featuring modern stealth and warfare capabilities.

One of the most significant challenges associated with the programme is the development of a suitable indigenous propulsion system. India has historically depended on overseas manufacturers for fighter aircraft engines, making domestic engine development an important component of its long-term defence self-reliance strategy.

A successful indigenous combat engine ecosystem could therefore have significance beyond the AMCA itself by creating expertise and industrial capacity that could support future military aircraft programmes.

Partnership is not yet a signed joint venture

Despite the strategic importance of the announcement, the companies have made it clear that the initiative is currently at the exploration stage. The announcement does not amount to a signed joint venture or a finalised contract. Reliance and Rolls-Royce have only stated their intention to explore the formation of the proposed Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex.

The two companies have not disclosed the financial investment involved, the ownership structure of the proposed facility or a specific timeline for its establishment. This distinction is important as the proposed project would still have to progress through further discussions and other required processes before becoming an operational venture.

Will the partnership expand beyond the AMCA engine?

The proposed collaboration is not necessarily limited to the AMCA programme. Reliance and Rolls-Royce said the initiative could create opportunities for wider cooperation across defence, civil aerospace and emerging power and propulsion technologies. This could potentially give the proposed facility a broader role in India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, depending on how the partnership develops. The companies said the wider collaboration could cover new power and propulsion systems as well as opportunities in both defence and civil aerospace.

What Reliance and Rolls-Royce bring to the table

Reliance Industries, led by chairman Mukesh Ambani, is India's largest private-sector company by revenue and has businesses spanning oil-to-chemicals, retail, digital services and media. Its proposed role in the aerospace partnership would draw on its manufacturing, technology and execution capabilities.

Rolls-Royce, which is listed in London, has operations across 47 countries and supplies technology and services to customers including airlines, aircraft lessors, armed forces, navies, and marine and industrial sectors. The proposed partnership would therefore bring together Rolls-Royce's established propulsion expertise and Reliance's industrial scale and manufacturing capabilities in India.

Why an indigenous fighter engine matters for India

Developing a combat aircraft engine domestically is considered one of the most technically demanding aspects of building a modern fighter aircraft. Engine technology involves highly advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities and requires expertise across design, materials, testing and long-term maintenance. For India, building such capabilities would be significant for reducing dependence on overseas suppliers and strengthening control over critical defence technologies. The proposed Reliance-Rolls-Royce initiative could provide another avenue for building this capability in India, although its eventual impact will depend on the outcome of the proposed collaboration and the development of the planned complex.

(With inputs from PTI)

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