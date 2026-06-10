Satellite images reveal AMCA undergoing crucial stealth testing in Hyderabad: Why is it significant?

New Delhi:

India's ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme appears to have crossed another important development milestone, with satellite imagery revealing the presence of a full-scale engineering airframe at a specialised Radar Cross Section (RCS) measurement facility at Dundigal in Hyderabad. The airframe, which was first showcased publicly during Aero India 2025, has now been spotted at the facility where it is believed to be undergoing ground-based assessments linked to the aircraft's stealth performance. The development has attracted significant attention among defence observers, as stealth evaluation is considered one of the most critical stages in the development of a fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

AMCA airframe seen at RCS testing facility

The full-scale engineering model was developed by VEM Technologies and displayed during Aero India 2025 as a representation of India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter project. Satellite images now suggest that the same airframe has been moved to a dedicated RCS measurement facility in Hyderabad. Such facilities are specifically designed to analyse how aircraft reflect radar signals from various angles and frequencies, helping engineers identify and reduce radar-detectable signatures. The testing process plays a crucial role in enhancing an aircraft's survivability by ensuring that it remains difficult to detect by enemy radar systems.

Why is radar cross section testing important?

For any modern stealth fighter programme, radar cross-section testing is a key developmental requirement. Engineers use these assessments to identify sections of the aircraft that may reflect radar waves and then modify the design to minimise those reflections. The data generated through these tests helps designers fine-tune the aircraft's shape, materials and structural features to achieve the desired level of low observability. As India works towards developing an indigenous fifth-generation fighter, such evaluations are expected to play a major role in shaping the final aircraft configuration.

Airframe doesn't represent final AMCA design

Experts have pointed out that the engineering model seen in the satellite imagery does not reflect the latest AMCA design. The version displayed at Aero India 2025 was based on an earlier configuration that did not incorporate Diverterless Supersonic Inlet (DSI) air intakes. Since then, the AMCA programme has revealed updated designs featuring DSI technology. The introduction of DSI intakes is considered a significant advancement because it can improve stealth performance, simplify structural design and reduce maintenance requirements by eliminating traditional boundary-layer diverter systems.

Older test models are common in aircraft development

The use of an earlier AMCA configuration for testing purposes is not unusual in advanced aerospace programmes. Engineering demonstrators and developmental test articles are often produced before a design is fully finalised. This approach allows engineers to conduct multiple assessments simultaneously while aerodynamic, stealth and structural improvements continue in parallel. As a result, information gathered from current RCS evaluations can still be incorporated into future AMCA design updates and refinements.

Ground-test airframes play a crucial role

Although these aircraft never take to the skies, ground-test airframes remain indispensable to modern fighter development programmes. They enable engineers to verify equipment placement, test sensor integration, assess maintenance accessibility, validate structural interfaces and conduct a range of system-level evaluations before flying prototypes are built. Such testing helps reduce technical risks, improve reliability and streamline the transition from design to flight testing.

What this means for India's 5th-gen fighter programme

Experts say the appearance of the AMCA engineering airframe at the Hyderabad facility should not be viewed as confirmation of the final production design. Instead, it highlights the steady progress being made behind the scenes as India advances its indigenous stealth fighter programme. With stealth validation, systems integration and design refinements continuing simultaneously, the AMCA project appears to be moving methodically through the critical stages that precede prototype development and eventual flight testing.

Why AMCA is a key defence project

It is worth noting that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is expected to become the backbone of India's future air combat capability. Designed as a fifth-generation stealth fighter, the aircraft is intended to combine advanced sensors, low-observable features, modern avionics and multi-role combat capabilities. The programme is also a major step towards strengthening India's defence self-reliance goals and reducing dependence on foreign fighter aircraft platforms in the long term.

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