Redmi Turbo 5 India launch confirmed: 50MP OIS camera, 100W fast charging and Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset

New Delhi:

Redmi Turbo 5 is officially launching in India on June 16, and the company has already unleashed the major specs of the device. The new Redmi Turbo series will be the debut of the new Redmi in the market, and some of the details are already out.

50MP OIS camera to lead dual rear setup

The device will come with a 50MP main lens, and it’s not just big on megapixels, but Redmi gave it both Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). That means your photos should come out clearer, and your videos won’t look like you shot them during an earthquake. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide camera on board for those group shots and wide landscapes. Flip to the front—you’ve got a 20MP camera sitting neatly in a centre punch hole.

1.5K 120Hz display for smooth viewing

The display sounds pretty slick too. Redmi’s putting a flat 1.5K Fluid Display on the Turbo 5, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Scrolling, gaming, watching videos—everything should look and feel smooth. The teasers show off thin bezels and a flat-frame design that definitely give off a premium vibe.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

When it comes to power, there’s some real muscle here—Redmi’s dropped in a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, an octa-core processor ready for games, heavy multitasking, or whatever you throw at it. They didn’t stop there: you get 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, plus support for up to 12GB more via virtual RAM. The storage is UFS 4.1, so load times and file transfers should be practically instant.

100W fast charging confirmed

Now, for charging, the device is backed by a 100W wired fast charging, which is officially confirmed by the company. Although we are still waiting for actual battery capacity numbers and details on the cooling technology, but Redmi promises all that’s coming soon.

Availability and colour options

For colours, you can pick between classic Black or white. After launch (on June 16, 2026), you will find the Turbo 5 on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s own store.

All things considered, with these specs- flagship-grade hardware, a fast, high-res display, solid cameras, and blazing-fast charging – the Redmi Turbo 5 looks ready to shake up its segment.